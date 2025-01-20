NBA Trade Rumors: Suns emerge as frontrunners for Bulls' $90 million forward amid Jimmy Butler trade buzz

Despite a trio of All-Star caliber players in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the Phoenix Suns are nowhere near the top. They are barely above the .500 mark with a 21-20 record and are tied for 10th place in the Western Conference.

As such, it is understandable that they are looking to make some roster changes ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. While they have a lofty desire to acquire Jimmy Butler, they can also trade for other players on the trading block such as Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams.

Per Chicago Sun-Times writer Joe Cowley, Williams is available for the right pieces. Following that report, Bovada said that Phoenix is the most likely destination for the fifth-year forward.

Patrick Williams is in the first year of a five-year $90 million extension he signed with Chicago this past summer (via Spotrac). He is under contract until the 2028-29 season but has a player option for the final year.

Williams averages 9.4 points per game and has shooting splits of 38.0/36.4/83.0. He won't be the answer if the Suns are serious about acquiring another star-caliber player. However, he can add to the team's depth at forward positions and his acquisition can be key to unlocking more trades.

Since Patrick Williams isn't considered an All-Star caliber player like Jimmy Butler, the Suns front office is unlikely to include Bradley Beal in any deal for him.

Phoenix Suns wing Bradley Beal is being linked to the Milwaukee Bucks

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) during an NBA game. (Credits: IMAGN)

There has been plenty of noise regarding a trade rumor that the Phoenix Suns want to acquire disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. To accomplish this deal, Bradley Beal would somehow have to be involved.

However, a new team has emerged in the trade discussions for the Suns guard. Per Marc Stein, in Sunday's edition of the Stein Line, the Milwaukee Bucks are interested in acquiring the three-time All-Star.

Similar to the Butler situation, though, this trade has complications. First is Beal's no-trade clause. He holds all the cards now, and if he says he doesn't want to be traded, Phoenix's front office can't do anything about it.

Next is the salary situation for the teams involved. Both the Suns and the Bucks are second-apron teams, and according to the CBA, teams in this situation cannot aggregate salaries in a trade to take on a much larger contract. Simply put, neither team can send multiple players out via trade to match the salary of a single player.

This means that if these front offices want to accomplish a trade around Bradley Beal, then they will have to involve other teams.

