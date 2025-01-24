NBA Trade Rumors: Suns target $43,031,940 forward, changing course from Jimmy Butler pursuit

For the majority of this season, the main player the Phoenix Suns have been linked to is Jimmy Butler. That said, one insider linked another former All-Star they could pivot to depending on how things unfold.

In his latest column breaking down trade intel across the league, NBA insider Jake Fischer said Zach LaVine is a player who could wind up on the Suns' radar.

“Sources say Phoenix, to name one example, could emerge with interest in exploring a swap of Bradley Beal for LaVine, sources said, depending on how the rest of the trade landscape develops in the coming weeks,” Fischer said.

LaVine has built his stock back up after a down year in 2024, making him an interesting name to watch between now and February 6th. That said, similar to Butler, the Chicago Bulls guard is on a sizable contract. The two-time All-Star is owed $43,031,940 million this season, with his salary increasing over the next two years.

After acquiring more first-round picks in their trade with the Utah Jazz, the Suns' biggest trade subject is still Bradley Beal and his no-trade clause.

Bradley Beal's agent says the All-Star guard isn't planning to leave the Phoenix Suns

If the Phoenix Suns are going to pull off a blockbuster trade, Bradley Beal is likely the key outgoing piece. While reports have emerged that the All-Star guard is now willing to waive his no-trade clause, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Dating back to the start of this saga, Beal's agent has spoken out on the reports regarding his client. During an interview, Mark Bartelstein said the rumors of Beal waiving his no-trade clause are false. Instead, his primary focus is getting healthy and being a key contributor for Phoenix.

Speaking with The Arizona Republic, Bartelstein said:

"The reports that are out there are created out of thin air. Brad’s entire focus has been and is on getting healthy with his ankle and helping turn things around for the Suns."

Beal has been in and out of Phoenix's lineup recently, appearing in only one of their last four games. Prior to this, he had a significant change when the coaching staff opted to move him on the bench. In his seven games as a reserve, Beal has averaged 14.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

If his agent's comments are true, the Suns don't have a clear avenue to making a massive upgrade at this year's deadline.

