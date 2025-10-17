  • home icon
NBA Trade Rumors: Two Insiders Predict LeBron James Landing on $9.85B Eastern Conference Contender in Realistic Scenario 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 17, 2025 02:16 GMT
NBA Trade Rumors: Two Insiders Predict LeBron James Landing on $9.85B Eastern Conference Contender in Realistic Scenario (Image Source: Imagn)

The LeBron James trade rumors resurfaced after a report emerged that he would evaluate the Lakers while sidelined with sciatica. According to NBA insider Dave McMenamin, if James saw the Lakers struggle in his absence, he would consider requesting a trade.

However, James is on an expiring contract, making $52.6 million this season. While potential suitors would've preferred him to agree to a buyout and sign a minimum deal, that wouldn't be possible midseason. Most contenders are apron teams, prohibiting them from signing players via buyout who made more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

If James is hellbent on a move before the deadline, it would likely have to be via trade. His options would be limited then, too.

However, insiders Kevin O'Connor and Bobby Marks agreed that one destination would make sense.

"If it was a straight trade, you always think New York, potentially," Marks said.
"I think the Knicks (too)," O'Connor added.
Marks and O'Connor pointed out that the Knicks have the contracts to match salaries. They won't have to gut their roster as much as some of the other teams would, making New York a No. 1 candidate.

O'Connor also believes that the Knicks make sense from an on-court fit perspective. He highlighted James' affinity for Madison Square Garden as another potential reason he would prefer a trade to the $9.85 billion franchise (per Sportico).

What a potential LeBron James to Knicks trade could look like

The New York Knicks would have to drastically fall off to think about making a significant change by pushing for a LeBron James trade. It would also require the superstar's sign-off, as he has a no-trade clause. If the LA Lakers do well, James would simply prefer to stay put, closer to his family at 41.

However, if those factors align and a potential trade is on the cards, it could be intriguing to see the negotiations between the teams. Here are a couple of trade frameworks the Knicks and Lakers can discuss in a hypothetical scenario:

#1 A straight LeBron James for Karl-Anthony Towns swap

The most direct trade for the Knicks and Lakers would be to swap LeBron James for Karl-Anthony Towns. As things stand, Towns will primarily play at the power forward spot this season, which is James' natural position for the majority of his Lakers tenure.

Towns has been exceptional for the Knicks, but if they were to make massive trades like this, it seems like he would be the first domino to fall.

#2 LeBron and Bronny head to New York for a package of Josh Hart and OG Anunoby

Another logistically possible trade involves multiple moving pieces. It involves LeBron James getting his son, Bronny James, along with him to New York, while LA lands OG Anunoby and Josh Hart. To make the salaries and positional fits work, Jake LaRavia also heads to the Knicks in this deal.

