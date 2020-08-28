NBA Trade Rumors: Ty Lue wants $7 million per season to take up head coaching role

NBA trade rumors surrounding LA Clippers' assistant coach Ty Lue are gaining traction, with many teams looking to secure his services as a head coach for next season.

Ty Lue could potentially join a team that can contend for the Championship as the head coach next year.

Ty Lue looking for a lucrative long-term deal to take up head coaching job

According to the latest NBA trade rumors, Ty Lue wants a pay package of $7 million per season to take up a head coaching job in the NBA next year. It has also been reported that Lue may agree to settle for $5 million a year depending on certain circumstances.

Other sources say that he is looking for a deal similar to the one that the New York Knicks offered Tom Thibodeau, which was $30 million over five years.

Sources: Ty Lue is expected to seek a deal similar to Tom Thibodeau’s with the Knicks, which is a five-year deal around $30M. — Clevis Murray (@ClevisMurray) August 28, 2020

Ty Lue is clearly holding out for a lucrative pay package before he takes up a head coaching role at any franchise. And based on the significant demand for Lue, it won't be surprising to see him end up as one of the highest-paid coaches in the league next season.

76ers, Nets, and Pelicans looking to hire Ty Lue per the latest NBA trade rumors

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking at Ty Lue as a possible replacement for Brett Brown. The 59-year-old was fired after the 76ers were swept away by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Ty Lue has gained a reputation of coaching star players following his success with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. It will be interesting to see if he can find a way to have Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid coexist on the floor.

.@wojespn says the search for the 76ers new head coach "is going to start with Ty Lue." pic.twitter.com/jHPxG998mL — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 25, 2020

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Brooklyn Nets are also looking at Ty Lue as a potential option for the head coaching role for the upcoming season. Will we see Ty Lue coaching Zion Williamson? Or will he be reunited with Kyrie Irving?

We'll be keeping track of the latest NBA trade rumors linking Ty Lue to head coaching roles. It'll certainly be interesting to see where Ty Lue eventually ends up.

