NBA Trade Rumors: Upset Jonathan Kuminga's $45 million contract stalemate causing major bottleneck in Warriors plans to sign 5x NBA All-Star

Jonathan Kuminga's stalemate with the Golden State Warriors has proven itself as a big hurdle that has stopped the Dubs from bringing in five-time All-Star Al Horford. The Warriors-Kuminga drama is getting uglier with each passing week.

The franchise is not budging on their two-year, $45 million offer while the young forward is seeking to feel valued or move to a preferred team via a sign-and-trade as a restricted free agent.

Kuminga has shown interest in joining the Sacramento Kings and the Phoenix Suns, but the Dubs have made it clear that they want nothing to do with those franchises when it comes to Kuminga.

Tension has flared in the Bay Area as training camp is just a few weeks away. The Warriors have reportedly planned to sign Horford this offseason.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, solving the Kuminga situation has been the Dubs' priority over bringing in new players.

"Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, and others have been unable to sign their contracts for financial reasons, as Kuminga's stalemate must be solved before any other deals can officially be signed. All of their remaining signings are expected to be minimum contracts except for Horford, who is expected to sign a two-year deal with a player option, sources said," Siegel wrote on Monday.

Horford has been a key role player for the Boston Celtics' several deep playoff runs. Despite his age (39), the 6-foot-9 big man has proven that he can compete with the young talents in the league.

The Warriors can retain Jonathan Kuminga for a bargain, but will have to pay a price in the future

As an RFA, Jonathan Kuminga has limited options in his arsenal, especially when the free-agent market for him is practically non-existent. He can either accept the Golden State Warriors' two-year, $45 million offer or he can look for a sign-and-trade.

Reports have revealed that the Dubs are not willing to budge on their offer as of now, but Kuminga has made it very clear that he has no interest in that offer. The Warriors have also shut down the few teams that were willing to build a sign-and-trade package for the young forward. Golden State is left with no interested franchise in Kuminga.

In this scenario, Kuminga has no choice but to rely on the third and last option. He has to accept the one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer to stay with the Warriors next season.

This scenario will allow the Warriors to sign the forward at a bargain price, but they will be unable to get any value from Kuminga should he walk away as an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

