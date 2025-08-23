NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors aggressively pursued $112,000,000 top-tier role player

The Warriors have made the fewest changes to their roster in the offseason. The Steph Curry-led squad has not made any eye-catching moves, but a league insider has revealed the Dubs' interest in a solid role player.

On Friday, NBA insider Jake Fisher reported that the Warriors had aggressively pursued Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III.

"Sources say that the Warriors have a strong affinity for Murphy and have made outreach to New Orleans as recently as this summer. Yet sources say that the Pelicans, to be clear, have batted away calls for the 25-year-old, valuing him highly," Fisher wrote in his article on The Stein Line.

He revealed that the San Antonio Spurs are also interested in acquiring the two-way forward. Trey Murphy III is on a four-year $112,000,000 contract with the Pelicans and will earn $25 million in the upcoming season.

Murphy's contract is an ideal fit for the Dubs, especially when they are struggling to close a deal with Jonathan Kuminga. Having the Pelicans forward would give a much-needed second role player in the front court.

Last season, Murphy averaged 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 45.4% shooting from the field and 36.1% shooting from deep.

Warriors close to signing Jonathan Kuminga to a bargain contract

The Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga's saga keeps dragging with each passing week. Kuminga had refused a two-year $45 million contract the Dubs had offered him last month. The forward is a restricted free agent, which means that the only way for him to sign with a new franchise is through a sign-and-trade deal.

The Suns are reportedly interested in a sign-and-trade deal to acquire the young forward, but the Dubs have steered clear of their approach. At this rate, Kuminga will have no option but to sign a one-year qualifying offer before the start of the season.

In his article on Friday, Jake Fisher revealed the complicated dynamic between the Dubs and their forward.

"Kuminga’s only recourse at this stage might be accepting his one-year, $8 million qualifying offer, which expires Oct. 1," Fisher wrote. "It’s his lone pathway to control over his future, since it would enable him to become an unrestricted free agent on June 30, 2026.

"It would certainly be a gamble on Kuminga’s side, but it potentially would be even more dangerous for the Warriors, who would then face the prospect of losing him for nothing after this season."

Kuminga's fate is in his own hands for now, as the Warriors have made it quite clear that they would not offer anything more than their two-year, $45 million deal. The best course of action for the forward will be to take the qualifying offer and then become an unrestricted free agent next season if he really wants to leave.

