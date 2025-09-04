NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors considered pairing $14,152,174 forward with Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler 

The Golden State Warriors have been inactive this offseason with their biggest domino, Jonathan Kuminga, yet to fall. However, the Warriors have been in the thick of the trade rumor mill. According to the latest buzz, they tried to pair P.J. Washington with Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler this offseason.

However, Washington ultimately stayed with the Mavericks, who extended him on Wednesday on a four-year $88.8 million deal (per Spotrac) as he entered the final season of his previous contract. Washington would have been a phenomenal addition and an attainable target, considering his $14.2 million salary in 2024-25.

League Alerts first reported about the rumors linking Washington to the Warriors on Wednesday.

"The Mavericks’ intention went beyond retention," the report said. "This move effectively quells rumors that PJ could be a centerpiece in trades, especially with Golden State reportedly eyeing him to bolster their own rotation around Stephen Curry."

The Warriors could have moved Moses Moody, a salary filler and a first-round pick, for P.J. Washington. However, they have been limited because of the uncertainty around Jonathan Kuminga's future and his potential extension figure, which impacts their spending power.

The Warriors have also prioritized maximizing assets and cap space over the coming summers.

Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga situation could be solved soon

The Golden State Warriors can turn things around in this quiet offseason over the next month. As training camp nears, Jonathan Kuminga is reportedly mulling over the idea of signing the $7.9 million qualifying offer and becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer. Insider Dalton Johnson first reported this on Tuesday.

The Warriors offered Kuminga $45 million over two years, but with limited leverage, demanding a club option in the final year and waiving a mandatory no-trade clause. However, Kuminga's camp has been hellbent on securing a player option instead, allowing him to control his future in the 2026 offseason.

Accepting the qualifying offer can be a risky move, but one that grants Jonathan Kuminga control over his future next offseason. The Warriors may not be able to trade him, as teams will instead prefer a run at him in free agency as an unrestricted free agent.

