NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors eying reunion with two-way guard & landing Al Horford while retaining Jonathan Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors have yet to make a major move in the NBA free agency. While the other 29 teams have been actively improving their rosters, Golden State has remained still. However, recent reports hint that the team might make a few moves soon.
According to the report from The Stein Line, the organization is a strong contender to re-sign De'Anthony Melton. Last season, Melton appeared in only six games, averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists. However, he suffered a season-ending ACL injury and was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.
Additionally, veteran big man Al Horford is unlikely to return to the Boston Celtics. Recent reports suggest that Horford is likely to choose between the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets.
Lastly, there's a chance that restricted free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga could re-sign with the team. The Athletic's Anthony Slater was asked about the team's situation on Monday. According to the NBA insider, it's the "likeliest scenario" for both sides.
“I would say that’s the likeliest scenario at this point,” Slater hinted. “Because I just — I’m not sure he’s gonna get to be able to muscle his way to a point where he gets the dollar amount that he wants, while also the Warriors get the trade package they want.
“That’s the thing, a team like the Kings, for example. They not only have to give the Warriors a sign-and-trade package that they agree to, but they also have to then commit to an amount of money to pay Jonathan Kuminga. You have to check both boxes."
Kuminga has been linked to the Sacramento Kings leading up to the free agency. However, Golden State is hoping to get something in return, which is why a sign-and-trade is the preferred plan for the 6-foot-7 forward.
Slater said that Golden State and Kuminga could agree to a contract compromise, which could allow the team to trade him on Dec. 15 next season.
The Warriors are interested in Bradley Beal
The free agency options might be better for most teams as they wait for the Phoenix Suns and Bradley Beal's contract buyout. According to multiple reports, the two sides are actively negotiating, and Phoenix seems ready to move on.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Warriors are one of the teams interested in Beal once he becomes a free agent. Other teams likely to pursue the star guard are the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Acquiring Beal might give Golden State another scoring punch. But his injury history over the past few seasons remains a concern.
