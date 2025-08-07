NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors keeping tabs on Josh Giddey as Bulls mull over $70 million price tag for Aussie playmaker

The Golden State Warriors are in a stalemate with free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga. There has been no progress regarding a potential contract extension, as Kuminga seeks a contract worth $30 million yearly. But the most the team could offer was a two-year, $45 million deal, which was declined.
Amid this, a new prospect for Golden State emerged for a potential sign-and-trade. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the team is interested in adding Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey. The Australian guard is a restricted free agent and seeks a specific amount from the Bulls.
Brett Siegel updated regarding Giddey's contract status, stating that the guard is looking for a deal that is between $65 and $70 million. The Bulls are still a long way from landing that ideal contract and are aiming to strike a deal that benefits the team.
Fisher said that the Warriors are looking to make a sign-and-trade deal that involves sending Kuminga to the Bulls.
“Golden State would be interested, depending on how the machinations could go in some kind of Josh Giddey, Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade,” the insider wrote.
In a recent live stream session, Fischer commented that Golden State wanted to draft Giddey in 2021. However, the OKC Thunder had the No. 6 pick and used it to select the Aussie guard.
"Giddey went No. 6 to OKC, and the Warriors happily took Kuminga. But there’s very much a world where the Warriors would have taken Giddey at seven if Kuminga was off the board.”
Now, they have a chance to draft the 6-foot-6 guard, who they believe can fit in with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler.
Fans react to the Warriors' interest in Giddey
The Warriors have not made a move this offseason. With the rumors that they're targeting Josh Giddey, fans revealed their thoughts.
"The only move they make all offseason will be Josh Giddey 😭😭" a fan said.
"Bulls traded Caruso for Giddey and got no picks in return from a team that has valuable picks, now they’re about to lose Giddey and get nothing in return 😭😭" another fan commented.
"Love it when teams express interest in every free agent but make no attempts to do anything," one fan said.
Other fans think it's a good idea for the team to trade for Giddey.
"wait….this would actually be an ELITE pickup for them," a comment read.
"Hes actually underrated af," someone commented.
"Giddey to Warriors? That’d be a game changer! 😮 " a fan said.
Last season with the Bulls, Giddey appeared in 70 games, averaging 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists.
