NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors keeping tabs on Josh Giddey as Bulls mull over $70 million price tag for Aussie playmaker

The Golden State Warriors are in a stalemate with free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga. There has been no progress regarding a potential contract extension, as Kuminga seeks a contract worth $30 million yearly. But the most the team could offer was a two-year, $45 million deal, which was declined.

Ad

Amid this, a new prospect for Golden State emerged for a potential sign-and-trade. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the team is interested in adding Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey. The Australian guard is a restricted free agent and seeks a specific amount from the Bulls.

Brett Siegel updated regarding Giddey's contract status, stating that the guard is looking for a deal that is between $65 and $70 million. The Bulls are still a long way from landing that ideal contract and are aiming to strike a deal that benefits the team.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fisher said that the Warriors are looking to make a sign-and-trade deal that involves sending Kuminga to the Bulls.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Golden State would be interested, depending on how the machinations could go in some kind of Josh Giddey, Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade,” the insider wrote.

In a recent live stream session, Fischer commented that Golden State wanted to draft Giddey in 2021. However, the OKC Thunder had the No. 6 pick and used it to select the Aussie guard.

Ad

"Giddey went No. 6 to OKC, and the Warriors happily took Kuminga. But there’s very much a world where the Warriors would have taken Giddey at seven if Kuminga was off the board.”

Now, they have a chance to draft the 6-foot-6 guard, who they believe can fit in with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler.

Fans react to the Warriors' interest in Giddey

The Warriors have not made a move this offseason. With the rumors that they're targeting Josh Giddey, fans revealed their thoughts.

Ad

"The only move they make all offseason will be Josh Giddey 😭😭" a fan said.

👑 @Lebronin1 The only move they make all offseason will be Josh Giddey 😭😭

Ad

"Bulls traded Caruso for Giddey and got no picks in return from a team that has valuable picks, now they’re about to lose Giddey and get nothing in return 😭😭" another fan commented.

"Love it when teams express interest in every free agent but make no attempts to do anything," one fan said.

Other fans think it's a good idea for the team to trade for Giddey.

Ad

"wait….this would actually be an ELITE pickup for them," a comment read.

Chief @chiefflips wait….this would actually be an ELITE pickup for them

Ad

"Hes actually underrated af," someone commented.

"Giddey to Warriors? That’d be a game changer! 😮 " a fan said.

Last season with the Bulls, Giddey appeared in 70 games, averaging 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More