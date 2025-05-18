NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors looking to pair Steph Curry with $118,048,000 Celtics guard

Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors are already plotting their summer moves, and Derrick White is one name that has surfaced in NBA trade rumors. The Boston Celtics are expected to shed salary with an inevitable $500 million payroll (including taxes) incoming if they retain all five of their starters in the 2025-26 season.

With Jayson Tatum potentially sidelined for the entire year, Boston's unlikely to invest a record salary figure like that on its roster. While Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis are the likely candidates to depart, the Warriors are keeping tabs on White, too, who will enter the first year of a $118,048,000 contract next fall.

The Ringer's Logan Murdock gave a detailed insight regarding Friday's episode of The Zach Lowe Show. Murdock spoke about the Warriors' complicated offense and the necessity to find players who can be effective in that scheme, while also being able to run their own style of offense when Steph Curry is off the floor.

He mentioned Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant and Chris Paul have been some of those finds.

"Another guy you should look at going forward, for the Warriors, is Derrick White," Murdock said. "That's something that the Warriors are looking at right now because Boston's expected in league circles to have some sort of fire sale."

White could be the best backcourt partner for Curry since prime Klay Thompson. White presents the same two-way threat. While he may not be as great a shooter as Thompson, the Celtics guard is a potent offensive player who can create for himself and others and shoulder a significant load defensively.

Over the past three years, he's been consistent from the 3-point line, shooting better than 38.0% each season. White is coming off a career year, averaging 16.4 points.

NBA Trade Rumors: Derrick White fits the Warriors' search for a playmaking defensive wing

The Warriors need multiple shot creators who can score the ball if needed. Without one of Steph Curry or Jimmy Butler, the team often struggles to put points on the board. With Curry turning 38 next March and Butler turning 36 in September, the Warriors can't rely on the star duo to shoulder the heavy burden.

Derrick White could resolve those issues for them. According to insider Shams Charania, the Warriors are looking for a playmaking defensive wing, and White fits that description.

As enticing a prospect as White sounds for the Warriors, acquiring him might be a difficult proposition. Boston considers him an invaluable piece to their core around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The C's will likely trade the older Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, so White will potentially continue his career in Boston. The Warriors must incentivize the Celtics with an offer they can't refuse if they are hellbent on trading for White this offseason.

