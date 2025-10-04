NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors monitoring Heat $163,000,000 center for potential deal

The Golden State Warriors gained more flexibility after signing Jonathan Kuminga to a two-year, $48.5 million deal. Even if Kuminga plays well and proves his fit, the Dubs could still trade him for another superstar. With the Warriors trying to maximize Steph Curry’s remaining elite years, potential changes are on the table.NBA insider Brett Siegel reported on Friday a route Golden State could take with Kuminga:“Bam Adebayo is another All-Star in the East who would be at the top of the Warriors' list of potential trade targets if he were to ever request a trade from the Miami Heat, sources said.”Siegel opened his contention that the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is on top of Golden State’s wish list. The two-time MVP said late last month that he wants to stay in Milwaukee but could see the Bucks trading him. Antetokounmpo is in the first year of a three-year, $175.3 million deal, making him tough to pry away from the Bucks.Bam Adebayo is in the same boat as Antetokounmpo. The star big man’s three-year, $160.8 million extension will only start after the 2025-26 season. Unless he asks to move out of South Beach, luring him to San Francisco is nearly impossible.The Dubs' frontcourt is ready, whether a trade happens or not. They added Al Horford to a frontline that has Quinten Post, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Gui Santos and Draymond Green.Fans react to Warriors’ reported interest in Bam AdebayoGolden State's reported interest in Bam Adebayo quickly gained traction. Fans on social media reacted to the Dubs’ monitoring of the star big man’s situation:“They think Pat Riley is gonna send his best player to go help Jimmy Butler?”Khalil @heat_breezeLINK@TheDunkCentral @BrettSiegelNBA They think Pat Riley is gonna send his best player to go help Jimmy butler?😂😂😂One fan said:73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegendLINK@TheDunkCentral @BrettSiegelNBA never gonna happen. Riley never trading Bam lolAnother fan added:CELTICS ☘️ BANNER 19 @BiggLynchLINK@TheDunkCentral @BrettSiegelNBA And what the hell are they going to send over there to get him? There’s many teams with more assets then anything GS has orher then giving up StephOne more fan continued:Truth Seeker @time_heal_allLINK@TheDunkCentral @BrettSiegelNBA PODZ, Kuminga, TJD , 2 first, 2nd Call it a day. I’ll have the bags packed in the morning.Another fan reacted:Yo Monte! @y0_monteLINK@TheDunkCentral @BrettSiegelNBA I’m also monitoring Steph Curry’s situation in Golden State. He’s another All-Star in the West who would be at the top of the Heat’s list. :Give me media credentials, now: 🤭 How lazy are these people getting with takes. I could do this for 30 players and have 30 posts. 😵‍💫The Heat sent former wantaway star Jimmy Butler to the Warriors in February. Although Adebayo to the Dubs is a possibility, fans are not convinced Heat president Pat Riley would oblige.Miami retooled in the offseason to compete better. Losing Adebayo, arguably the team’s best player, does not make sense for the Heat. Unless Riley could get another elite player, possibly in a multi-team trade, he isn’t likely to send Adebayo to Golden State.