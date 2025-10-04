NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors monitoring Heat $163,000,000 center for potential deal

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 04, 2025 03:51 GMT
NBA: Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors monitoring Heat $163,000,000 center for potential deal. [photo: Imagn]

The Golden State Warriors gained more flexibility after signing Jonathan Kuminga to a two-year, $48.5 million deal. Even if Kuminga plays well and proves his fit, the Dubs could still trade him for another superstar. With the Warriors trying to maximize Steph Curry’s remaining elite years, potential changes are on the table.

NBA insider Brett Siegel reported on Friday a route Golden State could take with Kuminga:

“Bam Adebayo is another All-Star in the East who would be at the top of the Warriors' list of potential trade targets if he were to ever request a trade from the Miami Heat, sources said.”
Siegel opened his contention that the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is on top of Golden State’s wish list. The two-time MVP said late last month that he wants to stay in Milwaukee but could see the Bucks trading him. Antetokounmpo is in the first year of a three-year, $175.3 million deal, making him tough to pry away from the Bucks.

Bam Adebayo is in the same boat as Antetokounmpo. The star big man’s three-year, $160.8 million extension will only start after the 2025-26 season. Unless he asks to move out of South Beach, luring him to San Francisco is nearly impossible.

The Dubs' frontcourt is ready, whether a trade happens or not. They added Al Horford to a frontline that has Quinten Post, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Gui Santos and Draymond Green.

Fans react to Warriors’ reported interest in Bam Adebayo

Golden State's reported interest in Bam Adebayo quickly gained traction. Fans on social media reacted to the Dubs’ monitoring of the star big man’s situation:

“They think Pat Riley is gonna send his best player to go help Jimmy Butler?”
One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

The Heat sent former wantaway star Jimmy Butler to the Warriors in February. Although Adebayo to the Dubs is a possibility, fans are not convinced Heat president Pat Riley would oblige.

Miami retooled in the offseason to compete better. Losing Adebayo, arguably the team’s best player, does not make sense for the Heat. Unless Riley could get another elite player, possibly in a multi-team trade, he isn’t likely to send Adebayo to Golden State.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

