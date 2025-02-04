NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors pivot to Bucks' $12,578,286 forward as Giannis Antetokounmpo speculation fades

The Golden State Warriors are playing catchup with their Western Conference rivals — not just in terms of record, but also the talent on their rosters. Despite losing their all-star point guard, the Sacramento Kings got Zach LaVine and the San Antonio Spurs acquired De'Aaron Fox.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks made a blockbuster deal by exchanging Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic. The Warriors have yet to make a significant move to pair Steph Curry with another star; however, they are looking to add a significant roleplayer.

According to NBA insider Brett Seigel on Tuesday, Golden State has its eyes set on Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis.

Interestingly, the Warriors front office was reportedly interested in acquiring one of Portis' teammates — superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, Golden State's interest in Antetokounmpo may have waned since the Bucks have not given any indication that he is available and the team doesn't have the assets to entice Milwaukee to consider dealing its franchise player.

Portis is a more realistic target. This season, he is averaging 13.4 points on 46.6/36.4/81.7% shooting splits, along with 7.9 rebounds per contest.

He is owed $12,578,000 this year after signing a four-year deal worth $49 million in 2022 but he has a player option on the final year of his contract. Portis can opt to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly inquired about other stars to pair with Steph Curry

The Feb. 6 trade deadline is fast approaching and the Golden State Warriors are running out of time to find an all-star to pair with Steph Curry despite reportedly trying to look for that elusive star.

According to Jake Fischer on Monday's edition of the Stein Line, Kevin Durant is on their radar. They have reportedly asked about the Phoenix Suns star but there isn't any indication that the Suns are going to trade him.

Durant has already played alongside Curry with the Warriors, resulting in two championships (2017 and 2018). However, a reunion seems unlikely.

Aside from Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Golden State has also reportedly inquired about New Orleans Pelicans forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. A trade for either of them seems more likely since the Pelicans are not contending this season.

Additionally, Ingram is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer after he reportedly turned down an extension to stay in New Orleans. The Pelicans front office could be willing to let him go via trade so he doesn't leave them empty-handed.

