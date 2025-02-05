NBA trade rumors: Warriors seemingly don't take Andrew Wiggins and 3 key pieces on road trip as Kevin Durant rumors intensify

With the NBA trade deadline roughly three days away, rumors surrounding Kevin Durant continue to swirl. As per latest reports, the Golden State Warriors have pivoted to their former star after Jimmy Butler snubbed them. Many are scrutinizing the Dubs’ next moves heading into the last few days of the trading period.

On Tuesday, the Warriors boarded the plane for a season-high seven-game road swing. Their social media group shared a clip on Instagram showing the players climbing the stairs for a ride that will take them to Utah. Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, Buddy Hield and Lindy Waters III didn't appear in the video.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Per Spotrac, Wiggins ($26.2M), Looney ($8.0M), Hield ($8.7M) and Waters ($2.1M) combine for $45 million. Kevin Durant is in the Phoenix Suns' books for $51.1 million, so the salaries for a potential trade don't match. The Dubs will have to add someone and likely include multple first-round picks for the plan to work.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Golden State Warriors injury report doesn't have Waters and Hield, so they’re likely available even if the IG post didn't show them. Looney has been cleared to play, while Wiggins is probable due to left hip soreness. The video added fuel to speculations that KD could be headed for a reunion with Steph Curry.

Kevin Durant has been ruled doubtful, intensifying trade talks

Kevin Durant played a season-high 46 minutes in the Phoenix Suns’ 121-119 overtime loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Heading into the game against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday, the Suns gave him a doubtful designation.

Durant is reportedly dealing with a left ankle sprain. Since he finished the game against the Blazers, it hasn’t been ascertained when he suffered the injury. Based on his status, the Dubs players not shown in the IG post have higher chances of playing than the former MVP.

Expand Tweet

Kevin Durant on the injury report is likely a part of the Suns’ plan to lessen his workload. They want him to be as fresh as possible, a strategy that has prompted them to hold him out in certain games.

Nevertheless, fans often try to read into the volatile trading season and speculate that something could drop with Durant in the middle of the situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback