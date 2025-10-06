NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors testing Jonathan Kuminga market in 107 days after signing $46,800,000 deal

After months of back-and-forth negotiations during the summer, the Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga finally agreed on a two-year, $46.8 million contract extension. Only a few days later, reports have surfaced that the team might already be thinking about parting ways with Kuminga.According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the relationship between Kuminga and the Warriors has deteriorated because of the extended contract extension negotiations. The front office is reportedly open to exploring trade possibilities once Kuminga becomes eligible to be traded on January 15, exactly 107 days after he signed the deal last Tuesday.“The mounting expectation, as a result, is that the Warriors will make Kuminga available in the trade market once he becomes eligible to be dealt on Jan. 15 to see what sort of return is out there for the 22-year-old before the Feb. 5 trade deadline,” Fischer wrote on The Stein Line. “I'm told that the relationship across this bargaining table, after such long-running talks, is certainly strained.”During the negotiations, Kuminga’s camp reportedly believed he was worth around $30 million per year. The Warriors didn’t agree on that number, though. They presented three different offers, with the best one valuing him at roughly $25 million annually.Even though Kuminga has re-signed with the Warriors, several teams across the league are still interested in him. The Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns have all shown they’d like a chance to trade for the youngster.Jonathan Kuminga comes off the bench for Warriors’ preseason openerThe Golden State Warriors witnessed a small-ball lineup in their preseason opener against the LA Lakers on Sunday. Interestingly, Steve Kerr didn’t move Draymond Green to center to make room for Jonathan Kuminga in the starting five. Instead, Moses Moody got the nod to start the game.Coming off the bench, Kuminga made the most of his minutes. In just 15 minutes, he recorded five points, six rebounds, four assists and a block, displaying his two-way capabilities.Kuminga’s role as the leader of the second unit is not yet fixed. While Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Green are expected to be locks in the starting lineup, Kerr could try out different combinations throughout the preseason before deciding on the best starting five for the regular season.