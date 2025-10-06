  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors testing Jonathan Kuminga market in 107 days after signing $46,800,000 deal

NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors testing Jonathan Kuminga market in 107 days after signing $46,800,000 deal

By Advait Jajodia
Published Oct 06, 2025 12:06 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn

After months of back-and-forth negotiations during the summer, the Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga finally agreed on a two-year, $46.8 million contract extension. Only a few days later, reports have surfaced that the team might already be thinking about parting ways with Kuminga.

Ad

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the relationship between Kuminga and the Warriors has deteriorated because of the extended contract extension negotiations. The front office is reportedly open to exploring trade possibilities once Kuminga becomes eligible to be traded on January 15, exactly 107 days after he signed the deal last Tuesday.

“The mounting expectation, as a result, is that the Warriors will make Kuminga available in the trade market once he becomes eligible to be dealt on Jan. 15 to see what sort of return is out there for the 22-year-old before the Feb. 5 trade deadline,” Fischer wrote on The Stein Line. “I'm told that the relationship across this bargaining table, after such long-running talks, is certainly strained.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

During the negotiations, Kuminga’s camp reportedly believed he was worth around $30 million per year. The Warriors didn’t agree on that number, though. They presented three different offers, with the best one valuing him at roughly $25 million annually.

Even though Kuminga has re-signed with the Warriors, several teams across the league are still interested in him. The Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns have all shown they’d like a chance to trade for the youngster.

Ad

Jonathan Kuminga comes off the bench for Warriors’ preseason opener

The Golden State Warriors witnessed a small-ball lineup in their preseason opener against the LA Lakers on Sunday. Interestingly, Steve Kerr didn’t move Draymond Green to center to make room for Jonathan Kuminga in the starting five. Instead, Moses Moody got the nod to start the game.

Coming off the bench, Kuminga made the most of his minutes. In just 15 minutes, he recorded five points, six rebounds, four assists and a block, displaying his two-way capabilities.

Kuminga’s role as the leader of the second unit is not yet fixed. While Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Green are expected to be locks in the starting lineup, Kerr could try out different combinations throughout the preseason before deciding on the best starting five for the regular season.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications