NBA Trade Rumors: Washington Wizards open to parting ways with the entire roster with the exception of Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma

Recent reports suggest that the Washington Wizards are willing to part with practically their entire roster except for Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma. The Wizards started the season strong but couldn't sustain the momentum. They have gone right back to mediocrity and things aren't looking bright for them this season. They started the 2021-22 campaign 10-3, but are now 24-29 as the 11th seed in the East.

Matt Moore of the Action Network reported on the recent rumors around the league as we approach the NBA trade deadline. Even though it sounds drastic, Moore mentioned that the Wizards organization is putting most of their roster on the trade block.

"With Bradley Beal electing for surgery this week, every player on the Wizards’ roster not named Kyle Kuzma is available, three different sources said this week...That doesn’t mean it’s a fire sale — the Wizards definitely want return value — but they are not keeping anyone besides Beal and Kuzma away from talks."

The Washington Wizards have shown hesitancy to trade Beal despite numerous offers from around the league. The star guard has often publicly stated that he wants to stay with one team and finish his career in Washington. However, as the team continues to put forth unimpressive seasons, his future is in question.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Report: Washington Wizards willing to trade entire roster besides Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma ahnfiredigital.com/nba/washington… Report: Washington Wizards willing to trade entire roster besides Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma ahnfiredigital.com/nba/washington…

Interestingly, Kyle Kuzma has been playing quite well for the Wizards. He is averaging 16.1 points - his highest since his sophomore year - while shooting a 45/33/69 split. He is also averaging 8.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game, all career-highs. Hence, it is understandable why the franchise doesn't want to let him go.

Bradley Beal's season-ending surgery puts the Wizards Wizards in a tough situation

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal elected to undergo season-ending surgery on his wrist and is now eligible to sign a five-year, $245 million deal in the offseason. He also has a $36.4 million player option for next season and since the Wizards don't look like a championship-caliber team, he might choose to decline the option and join a title contender as an unrestricted free agent.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS Here is the play when Bradley Beal suffered his season-ending left wrist injury. He tried to take a charge against the Grizzlies and came down on his left hand. Here is the play when Bradley Beal suffered his season-ending left wrist injury. He tried to take a charge against the Grizzlies and came down on his left hand. https://t.co/tFMmetfWAx

With Bradley Beal out for the season, the Wizards are more inclined to be in the lottery than in the playoff picture, so there is a serious concern within the organization whether he will return. If he decides to opt out of the final year of his contract this summer and leave as an unrestricted free agent, he may have played his last game in a Wizards uniform.

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite the relationship between Beal and the Wizards, the two are better off without each other. The Wizards can aim for a proper rebuild by trading away their veterans and developing the young players while Beal can contribute to a playoff-contending team. If he asks the franchise to re-sign him to a deal, he might sign one of the largest deals in NBA history for a team that isn't expected to make the NBA Finals anytime soon.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra