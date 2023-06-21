NBA Trade Rumors: Zach Lavine could join superstars on Heat or Trail Blazers this summer

Speculations in the NBA suggest that Zach LaVine, who plays as a guard for the Chicago Bulls, may be traded this summer. According to the Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley, speculations about potential destinations for the talented shooting guard include the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.

Zach LaVine, who recently signed a new contract with the Bulls, may potentially contribute to the team's roster overhaul. As center Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan near free agency, the Bulls must make tough decisions concerning their core's future.

Vucevic, who was acquired by the Bulls at the cost of valuable draft capital and promising young player Wendell Carter Jr., is set to become a free agent. The Bulls would likely want to avoid losing him for nothing, considering the investment they made to bring him in.

“But if the Trail Blazers are in fact keeping all-world guard Damian Lillard, could that make LaVine the next hot commodity for teams like the Trail Blazers or Miami?” Cowley wrote. “Realistically, a handful of doors from other teams would have to be slammed in Portland’s face for the Blazers to come around for LaVine.”

Moreover, DeRozan will enter the last year of his contract with the Bulls in the 2023–24 season.

If the team believes that the current core is not working, they may consider moving on from it to acquire assets in return for their stars.

The interest in acquiring Zach LaVine is reportedly shared by both the Miami Heat and the Portland Trail Blazers. The Heat could potentially offer guard Kyle Lowry, another player for salary matching purposes, and draft picks to entice the Bulls. Alternatively, they might consider including guard Tyler Herro in the trade package.

Yet, the Trail Blazers, who are focused on building around their star guard Damian Lillard, could potentially propose trading for the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft or young players like Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe.

Insiders familiar with the Bulls' thinking suggest that they would prioritize receiving a good young player, multiple first-round picks, and salary filler in exchange for LaVine. Another scenario that could intrigue them is a package that includes one first-round pick and an established, high-end player.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

11k career points milestone

Friends & fam in attendance

Core memory for fan



A good night in Denver for Road dub11k career points milestoneFriends & fam in attendanceCore memory for fanA good night in Denver for @ZachLaVine Road dub ✅11k career points milestone ✅Friends & fam in attendance ✅ Core memory for fan ✅A good night in Denver for @ZachLaVine! https://t.co/bb96JORMM6

With a contract running until the season of 2025–26, LaVine, who is 28 and has been selected as an All-Star twice, plays for the Bulls. He holds a player option for the subsequent year. The Miami Heat's acquisition of him could potentially result in him becoming a long-term piece of the team.

Zach LaVine had an impressive 2022-23 season with the Chicago Bulls, playing in 77 games and averaging 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. He showcased his shooting skills with a 48.5 percent field goal percentage and a 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Trade rumors surrounding LaVine have been circulating, with potential destinations including the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers. Fans are eagerly awaiting the resolution of these rumors and the impact they may have on the upcoming season.

