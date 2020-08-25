NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets planning to pursue Gregg Popovich at the request of their star duo

The Brooklyn Nets ended their campaign after a 4-0 loss to the Toronto Raptors in the first round of NBA playoffs. The Brooklyn Nets were missing star forward Kevin Durant and point guard Kyrie Irving for the series.

Durant has been out of action since he got injured against the Toronto Raptors in 2019 NBA finals. Both stars joined the Brooklyn Nets last NBA offseason. Kyrie Irving arrived from the Celtics while Durant chose to play for the New York-based franchise in his free agency move.

NBA Trade Rumors: ESPN confirms Brooklyn Nets' interest in hiring San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich

A recent report arrived from ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan discussing the Brooklyn Nets’ future with their All-Star players Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The report mentioned Brooklyn Nets' interest in hiring San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich at the request Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in an NBA trade. The report read

“…league sources say Durant and Irving are interested in a higher profile head coach, along the lines of Tyronn Lue or Gregg Popovich, who are among the candidates who have been linked to the opening.”

The Athletic’s Shams Charania has now confirmed the rumors that Brooklyn will attempt to pursue Popovich in an NBA trade. He even mentions that Pop is a favorite of Durant, “dating as far back as Oklahoma City’s coaching search process in 2015” (per league sources).

However, it looks unlikely that Gregg Popovich will leave an organization like the San Antonio Spurs after being in charge of the team for 24 years, which is an NBA record.

While Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving want someone high-profile like the Spurs’ Gregg Popovich or Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue, GM Sean Marks may already have a coach. ESPN reported that the Nets’ interim head coach Jacque Vaughn may end up being their top candidate.

And so, the anticipation continues to grow... The next time you watch the Brooklyn Nets, you’ll see these guys taking the court for them. pic.twitter.com/Zkv7Gal12B — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) August 24, 2020

Jacque Vaughn was an assistant to Popovich from 2010 to 2012 at San Antonio Spurs. Vaughn has done an incredible job for the Brooklyn Nets. The team punched above its weight in the NBA playoffs before bowing out to the defending champions Toronto Raptors. He has also played a huge role in the development of Caris LeVert. LeVert was one of the best performers in the NBA bubble.

