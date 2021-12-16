NBA Trade Rumors: It is now believed Detroit is focused on trading Jerami Grant

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant is expected to be a hot commodity on the trade market as Detroit is rumored to be open to a possible deal.

Sitting with the NBA’s worst record at 4-22 after losing their last 12 games makes them one of the few teams to join the selling side of the market.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Grant is:

“one of the most sought-after players in a potential trade … Dozens of teams call the Detroit front office about Grant each week, and sources said the team is open to a possible deal.”

So where could Jerami Grant end up?

Of these teams, two prime contenders eyeing the Pistons are the LA Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers. The Lakers have recently been rumored to be in deep talks about trading Russell Westbrook.

Grant sprained ligaments in his right thumb Friday as he dove for a loose ball while playing New Orleans and will not be reevaluated for another six weeks. This may complicate his trading potential, but he is on track to return in late January, just ahead of the trade deadline of Feb. 10th.

Jerami Grant is in the second year of a three-year deal worth $60 million that was signed 13 months ago. A deal that was questioned at the time for Grant merely being known as a complementary player. Jerami Grant is to make $20 million this season and $21 million in his final contracted year.

Stepping up to prove his worth, Grant, who will turn 28 in March, came close to being in the All-Star conversation last season for Detroit. Averaging 22.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game, he shot 49.1% from the field with his team finishing 20-52.

Jerami Grant proved he can carry the offense on occasion, but his field-goal shooting has dropped to 46.9% this year. Grant is averaging 20.1 ppg in 24 games this season.

Jerami Grant is currently eligible for a four-year extension worth up to $11 million after this season, and teams understand Grant will keep a salary close to that number. Grant, the No. 39 overall pick in the 2014 draft (by the Philadelphia 76ers), has played for four teams in his career.

In owing a future first-round pick to the OKC Thunder, coach Dwayne Casey and his Pistons are unable to trade a first-rounder until the 2022 draft. This puts Detroit in a tough position as it attempts to rebuild.

Unable to trade for an All-Star caliber player, they seem to be looking at years ahead for a complete overhaul. The Pistons will be one of the teams with a large cap space in their 2022 free agency, so they don't need to worry about clearing salary.

It's safe to assume their future is revolving around building blocks for new star, Cade Cunningham, who was the No. 1 pick in July's draft. Detroit likely will make moves to complement Cunningham’s style of play.

