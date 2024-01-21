NBA trainer Chris Brickley invites Drake, Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, J. Cole for 1v1 tournament

Chris Brickley, known for his unique nd effective methors, has established himself as a prominent figure in NBA player development. With a notable client list including LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, Brickley has become an essential destination for high-level players seeking to enhance their game.

Brickley recently posted slides of 10 celebrities playing basketball on Instagram, which got NBA fans hooked and talking about which celebrity is better at the game. He captioned his post:

"This is a heavily talked about debate!! But let’s get into it. …. what artist has the best game? I could have done 15 of these slides. But I picked 10. Talk to me, who looks the best??? Also, what other artists can really hoop⁉️"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ain't nobody touching Cole": NBA fans react to Chris Brown in post by Chris Brickley

The appreciation for Chris Brown and his footwork was apparent as basketball fans had a discussion over the better playmaker with the ball.

Soon, Chris Brown dropped three comments, mocking the other singers. saying that he would outperform the others in the list.

An Instagram user had his take on the stars playing on the hardcourt:

"Ain’t nobody touching Cole. He played pro and got a contract. end of story"

fans' reaction to the postv(Image source: screenshot from Instagram @2cool2bl0g)

Here are a few more comments:

fans' reaction to the postv(Image source: screenshot from Instagram @2cool2bl0g)

fans' reaction to the postv(Image source: screenshot from Instagram @2cool2bl0g)

fans' reaction to the postv(Image source: screenshot from Instagram @2cool2bl0g)

Chris Brickley is more than a trainer

Brickley is no new name to the basketball scene. There's a long list of his trained athletes and stars.

He gives one-of-a-kind personalized training to his clients, and his training sessions transcend traditional methods, incorporating elements of music, culture and intense physical workouts to inspire and challenge his clients to surpass their limits.

From LeBron James to Kevin Durant, Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Ian Jackson, Jimmy Butler, Russell Westbrook, Cole Anthony, Kiyan Anthony and Cooper Flagg, the list is endless.

As per an NBA article published on Sept. 20, 2023, Chris Brickley enhances athletes' performance by prioritizing communication, building strong relationships, and gaining a deep understanding of their needs and goals, Brickley brings a personalized and comprehensive approach to player development, setting him apart in the basketball training landscape.

Furthermore, Brickley's impact extends beyond established NBA stars, as he finds immense fulfillment in guiding young and aspiring talents through their basketball journey, from high school to competitive leagues.

Initiatives like the Brickley Invitational, an event that gathers the top players in the country, underscore his commitment to nurturing the next generation of basketball stars.

Chris Brickley's renowned work with NBA superstars and dedication to nurturing young talents highlight his versatility and depth as a trainer, positioning him as a pivotal figure in the development of basketball talent at various levels.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!