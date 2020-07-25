NBA Twitter explodes as Adrian Wojnarowski makes a return after 2-week suspension

He is back. Adrian Wojnarowski made his highly anticipated return on the social media site Twitter after hiatus due to suspension given by ESPN. Adrian Wojnarowski was suspended by ESPN after it was revealed that he had sent an expletive phrase in an e-mail to Missouri senator Josh Hawley. Both Adrian Wojnarowski and ESPN had released statements after the incidents and it was announced that the organization would be suspending him for 2 weeks.

Adrian Wojnarowski apologized soon afterwards.

“I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake,” Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter. “I’m sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them.”

Adrian Wojnarowski- the heartbeat of NBA Twitter

Adrian Wojnarowski is extremely popular in the NBA fraternity and is usually the quickest to any noteworthy news related to the association and players. He is famous for his trade deadline tweets, also known as ‘Woj bombs’ in media and between fans. Adrian Wojnarowski got a lot of support from his media colleagues and fans after the E-mail debacle. However, now the suspension is over and he will be looking to drop some ‘Woj bombs’ soon.

Adrian Wojnarowski enjoys a following on Twitter which any NBA player would be envious of and the fans of the league poured in to react to his first tweet after suspension. Adrian Wojnarowski's first 'Woj bombs' was about Indiana Pacers power forward Domantas Sabonis enduring a significant foot injury which will force him to leave the NBA bubble. We take a look at the best reactions to Adrian Wojnarowski’s first tweet post-suspension.

Respect, welcome back pic.twitter.com/LxXUkQKohx — Laker Film Room (@LakerFilmRoom) July 24, 2020

We all missed him, didn't we?

Welcome home from ESPN jail Adrian — Deadspin (@Deadspin) July 24, 2020

Welcome home, Woj

THE BOMBS ARE BACK pic.twitter.com/Pn4Qm1RTPw — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) July 24, 2020

He definitely had it saved waiting for him to tweet

It was a crazy comeback from a 15 day suspension

WOJ after being unsuspended pic.twitter.com/CcI4vRLgnb — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) July 24, 2020

No wonder he took it personally

WELCOME BACK WOJ pic.twitter.com/YHRMSBpmpJ — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) July 24, 2020

Wojnarowski would be looking to the hit ground running

He is well and truly back

Woj coming back to NBA Twitter pic.twitter.com/J8vSJ4Nlsk — mx (NEW ACCOUNT v.2) (@MessiMX10i) July 24, 2020

Woj coming back to Twitter like... pic.twitter.com/iGd61TfO9f — Wager Street (@WagerStreet) July 24, 2020

The competition starts in the NBA bubble from 30th July. Adrian Wojnarowski would be looking to bring the fans the latest updates and trade possibilities from the NBA bubble. Fans will also be anticipating 'Woj bombs' while the action goes on in the NBA bubble. The western conference teams LA Lakers and LA Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks are being touted as the heavy favourites for the championship once it resumes in the NBA bubble.