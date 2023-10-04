When it comes to breaking news in professional basketball, NBA fans look to two reporters. Those being ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Athletic. Fans recently went into a frenzy following an odd comparison of the two longtime reporters.

Since Shams used to work under Woj, their relationship does have some connections. A recent story from the Washington Post compared it to Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker from Star Wars.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA fans were quick to chime in on this comparison, mainly pointing out the one flaw. While they have a working relationship from past experience, Woj and Shams are not actually family like the Star Wars icons.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For those that don't know, Woj was a mentor to Shams in the early days of his career. After praising him for his reporting skills, he got him a job at Yahoo Sports to work together and learn from him. The two officially became competitors when Woj made the jump to ESPN and Shams opted not to join him.

One NBA reporter makes shocking statement regarding Woj-Shams battle

For the past five years, Woj and Shams have constantly been battling to be the league's top news breaker. Each has a large number of sources that's led to them getting a big scoop over their competitor.

Recently, Woj has managed to get the one-up on his former mentee. ESPN was the first to report on Damian Lillard getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks and Jrue Holiday being re-routed to the Boston Celtics.

Overall, there is a good working relationship between a majority of reporters who cover the league. That said, Woj and Sham's constant battle for scoops has led to a legitimate rivalry between them.

In the story for the Washington Post, fellow reporter Frank Isola was asked his thoughts on the dynamic between Woj and Shams. He said almost everyone gets along with each other besides the two of them.

“It’s the only real rivalry left in the NBA,” Frank Isola said. “Everyone else likes each other.”

This feud is not only carried on between them, but their outlets as well. The Athletic refuses to use any of Woj's news, and ESPN epmloyees are discouraged from associating with anything regarding The Athletic.

What was once a good friendship has evolved into an ugly rivalry. As a new season gets ready to begin, Woj and Shams continue to solidify themselves as the league's top news-breaker.