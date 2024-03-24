NBA Twitter goes hysterical as Charlotte Hornets get eliminated from playoff contention

A bad month has got worse for the Charlotte Hornets. NBA fans are creasing themselves with laughter as the Hornets' hopes of a place in the 2023-24 playoffs was quashed by the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

The shorthanded Hawks, missing star Trae Young, strolled to a 132-91 victory against the Buzz City, with standout performances from Dejounte Murray, who exploded for a season-high seven 3-pointers and 28 points.

The win was a double dose of good news for Atlanta. Not only did they snap their four-game losing streak to Charlotte, but it was also their first win against the Hornets this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Queen City faithful had little to cheer, as the Hornets' season sputterring towards another disappointing finish. Injuries and inconsistent plays throughout the year left fans disappointed.

The Hornets have gone a dismal 17-53 record, far short of expectations. NBA Twitter wasted no time as they piled on the jokes and reactions as the Hornets' playoff hopes went up in smoke.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Hornets extend longest playoff drought in NBA

The Hornets have not been a well-run team for years. For nearly two decades, they have been swimming in a sea of lottery picks, but playoff success remains elusive. The last time the Hornets won a playoff series was in the 2003-04 season.

In 34 seasons, the Buzz City have only reached the playoffs 10 times. Their last postseason success came in a 2016 first-round loss against Miami Heat, making them the NBA's current drought leader. Following the Hornets in terms of playoff drought are the Detroit Pistons and the San Antonio Spurs.

As bad as things have been, one would expect new owners Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall to turn the Hornets' fortunes around. They should look to the Sacramento Kings for inspiration. Following a grueling 16-year playoff drought, the Kings ended their playoff drought in 2023.

Lamelo Ball remains the team's cornerstone, but injuries have hampered his development. Building a strong supporting cast around him is crucial to maximize his talent and reigniting fan excitement would be the utmost priority. Ball's dazzling playmaking and fast-paced style have already found great deal of praise amongst NBA fans.

There’s no telling how far this team can go with new owners at the helm, but the skies are not completely gray for the Hornets. The teams rebuild is gradually taking shape, offering hope for the future.

They need a strategic overhaul focused on attracting All-Star caliber talent and, most importantly, winning. Thankfully, with a young core and a potential top pick, the franchise seems to be headed in the right direction for the first time in a while.