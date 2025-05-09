NBA Twitter loses it at Anthony Edwards' reaction after Michael Irvin kisses him on the cheek - "Ant wasn't feeling it”

NFL legend Michael Irvin met Anthony Edwards on Thursday following the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 117-93 win over the Golden State Warriors. Following the superstar guard’s courtside interview, he talked to the football Hall of Famer and posed for photos. Just as the picture-taking ended, Irvin suddenly kissed Ant-Man on the cheek.

Ad

Fans promptly reacted to the viral scene:

“Michael Irvin snuck inna kiss for no reason at the end there and Ant wasn’t feeling it”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

One fan said:

“His Aura can’t be that strong wtf is dude on”

Another fan added:

“That dude must have hit that parlay”

@dub2142 continued:

He better be some sort of family friend for a while cuz that s**t weird af

@destroynectar commented:

“That’s just love man”

Anthony Edwards was just as surprised as the fans who saw the video. The All-Star guard blurted, “Oh s**t,” after Michael Irvin snuck a kiss. They shared another hug before they went their separate ways.

Ad

While some thought it was a casual scene between the two, many expressed discomfort at what the Dallas Cowboys icon did. Regardless of their opinion, they will be watching closely for the next meeting between Irvin and Edwards.

Anthony Edwards returned from an ankle injury to help the Minnesota Timberwolves take Game 2

Fans rocked the Target Center even before Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves started on Thursday. With the home team leading 37-19, Anthony Edwards exploded to the rim where Trayce Jackson-Davis met him. The Warriors center blocked the shot and stepped on Edwards’ foot upon landing.

Ad

Suddenly, the frenzied crowd watched silently as Edwards clutched at his left leg. The Timberwolves committed a foul to check on their franchise cornerstone. The home fans nervously looked as Edwards walked to the tunnel, hardly able to stand.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Timberwolves announced a few minutes later that Anthony Edwards was questionable to return due to a sprained left ankle. Although the team led 56-39 at halftime, the arena lost some of its energy following the news.

Surprisingly, Ant-Man returned to start the second half, which sparked the crowd into a delirium. Edwards shrugged off the injury to help carry his team to the finish line. He had 11 points in the fourth quarter to close out Game 2 and tie the series 1-1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.