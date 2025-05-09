NBA Twitter loses it at Anthony Edwards' reaction after Michael Irvin kisses him on the cheek - "Ant wasn't feeling it”

NFL legend Michael Irvin met Anthony Edwards on Thursday following the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 117-93 win over the Golden State Warriors. Following the superstar guard’s courtside interview, he talked to the football Hall of Famer and posed for photos. Just as the picture-taking ended, Irvin suddenly kissed Ant-Man on the cheek.
Fans promptly reacted to the viral scene:
“Michael Irvin snuck inna kiss for no reason at the end there and Ant wasn’t feeling it”
One fan said:
“His Aura can’t be that strong wtf is dude on”
Another fan added:
“That dude must have hit that parlay”
@dub2142 continued:
He better be some sort of family friend for a while cuz that s**t weird af
@destroynectar commented:
“That’s just love man”
Anthony Edwards was just as surprised as the fans who saw the video. The All-Star guard blurted, “Oh s**t,” after Michael Irvin snuck a kiss. They shared another hug before they went their separate ways.
While some thought it was a casual scene between the two, many expressed discomfort at what the Dallas Cowboys icon did. Regardless of their opinion, they will be watching closely for the next meeting between Irvin and Edwards.
Anthony Edwards returned from an ankle injury to help the Minnesota Timberwolves take Game 2
Fans rocked the Target Center even before Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves started on Thursday. With the home team leading 37-19, Anthony Edwards exploded to the rim where Trayce Jackson-Davis met him. The Warriors center blocked the shot and stepped on Edwards’ foot upon landing.
Suddenly, the frenzied crowd watched silently as Edwards clutched at his left leg. The Timberwolves committed a foul to check on their franchise cornerstone. The home fans nervously looked as Edwards walked to the tunnel, hardly able to stand.
The Timberwolves announced a few minutes later that Anthony Edwards was questionable to return due to a sprained left ankle. Although the team led 56-39 at halftime, the arena lost some of its energy following the news.
Surprisingly, Ant-Man returned to start the second half, which sparked the crowd into a delirium. Edwards shrugged off the injury to help carry his team to the finish line. He had 11 points in the fourth quarter to close out Game 2 and tie the series 1-1.
