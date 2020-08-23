NBA Twitter pays homage to Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birth anniversary

The whole of the NBA fraternity was sent into shock when the Black Mamba, his daughter Gianna and 6 others died of a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Kobe Bryant was only 41 years old, while Gianna Bryant was just about to turn 14.

Kobe Bryant, his wife Vanessa Bryant and their family, including the deceased Gianna Bryant, were ever-present at the Staples Center in the years post his retirement. Kobe Bryant has been an inspirational figure to nearly every player peaking in the NBA today.

His impact on the current style of wing play is undeniable, even though the NBA has moved away from the mid-range where he displayed most of his wizardry.

NBA Twitter reacts to Kobe Bryant's 42nd birth anniversary

On what would have been his 42nd birthday celebrations, NBA Twitter responded in befitting fashion while paying their homage to one of the most iconic figures in sports history.

Byron Scott, who was both a former coach and a former teammate with Kobe Bryant during his 20 years in the NBA, was among the first to chip in with a tribute.

Happy Birthday “Showboat!” There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think about you. Missing you every single day #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/aV5xn8q6qm — Byron Scott (@official_bscott) August 23, 2020

His wife Vanessa Bryant made an Instagram post remembering her husband and daughter. Vanessa Bryant's misery at the loss of her two closest family members will bring tears to a lot of readers' eyes.

Beautiful, heartbreaking words from Vanessa Bryant on Kobe’s birthday.

Wrapping her and their daughters in so much love and prayer. 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/NSGLCRUXZN — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 23, 2020

The great Bill Russell showed up with his own tribute to the 20-year Laker.

It’s 8:24 on his #Birthday. Its the first time I will not be able 2 say #HappyBirthday I will never get use tothat. We think about you often To Vanessa & the girls we r always here for you I know U will be strong because he is part of you. To Joe & Pam I understand. We ❤️U #Kobe pic.twitter.com/Uy0tdZlpd8 — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) August 23, 2020

Among the best-received were those by Vince Carter and Dirk Nowitzki, who shared 18 seasons in the NBA with Kobe Bryant.

“It’s a constant quest to try to be better today than you were yesterday” — Kobe Bryant

Mamba Forever@nikebasketball@nike#MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/rlsXIyeGRh — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) August 23, 2020

Caron Butler, who was Kobe Bryant's teammate for a year, posted a touching message as well.

𝙆𝙤𝙗𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙨𝙪𝙘𝙝 𝙖 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩 & 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚.

𝘼𝙡𝙬𝙖𝙮𝙨..

𝙄 𝙢𝙚𝙖𝙣 𝘼𝙡𝙬𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙩𝙨 𝙙𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚!

𝙃𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙮 𝘽𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙩 💪🏿

Rest In Peace & Power #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/VX8QK0XomA — Caron Butler (@realtuffjuice) August 21, 2020

Kobe got a shoutout from legends in other sports as well, including cancer survivor and Player of the Tournament at the 2011 ICC World Cup Yuvraj Singh.

“Everything negative - pressure, challenges - are all an opportunity for me to rise.”



Remembering the great Kobe Bryant today on his birthday! Legends are never forgotten, they are always in our hearts 💕#KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/awrmwilha0 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 23, 2020

Also paying homage to Kobe Bryant's legacy was multiple F1 champion and racing legend Lewis Hamilton.

Happy Birthday Champ, we all miss you brother🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/bH2loFx9Vb — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 23, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum, a self-confessed idolizer of Kobe Bryant, posted a picture with the 5-time NBA champion.

The NBA's official Twitter handle posted an iconic poster image of Kobe Bryant from the years that he used to sport an afro and donned the jersey #8.

Before tip-off from the first game of the game-day being played between the Celtics and Sixers, there was a video tribute played for Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

The NBA has honored Kobe and Gianna on video boards during today's Celtics-Sixers game 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LWoUQ5aboy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 23, 2020

One of Kobe Bryant's closest teammates and friends, Pau Gasol, who's always been considered family by him, was understably emotional on the occasion.

Happy birthday brother.



Kobe taught us to be better. A better scorer, better mentor, better father, better champion. Today, on his birthday, we continue his endless pursuit of better. 💜💛 #MambaMentality #TeamNike @Nike @nikebasketball pic.twitter.com/M7OiPrA4F0 — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 23, 2020

