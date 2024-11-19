NBA Twitter slams Steph Curry and Warriors fans' for 'hate watching' Klay Thompson - "Whatever narrative makes Steph look the best" 

The Golden State Warriors fans at Chase Center gave a heartwarming reception to Steph Curry's former "Splash Brother," Klay Thompson, on his return on Tuesday. It was widely conceived as the best welcome-back moment for a former player in league history.

However, leaving that one game aside, most of the Warriors' fans have seemingly held a grudge against Thompson for leaving the team in free agency. The irritation among the fanbase may have even transpired from his first game at the Chase Center as an opponent after Curry's fiery celebrations following the 120-117 win.

"You better stay here," Curry allegedly yelled amid his celebration after extending the Warriors' lead to 118-114 in the clutch during a personal 10-0 run.

The ripple effects have been evident since. After Thompson's five-point outing in the Mavericks' 114-109 win over the Thunder on Sunday, a Curry and Warriors fan page, "@30problemz," mocked the former Warriors star. At the time of writing, the post garnered 953,000 impressions, 4,100 likes,151 comments, and 287 retweets.

Several players jumped the Thompson troll train, but non-Warriors fans expressed dissatisfaction with the four-time NBA champion's treatment online.

A fan replying to the tweet by @30problemz wrote:

"Warriors fans hate watching a guy that helped them win four rings will never make sense to me."

Another fan said:

"warriors fans are exclusively concerned with whatever narrative makes steph look the best"

"They have like no respect for their star players, they didn’t deserve a player like Klay," one user wrote.

"Worst fans they praying for his downfall," another said.

One user claimed the Warriors fans are biased towards Steph Curry:

"Actually wild how they shit on everyone except for Steph"

"Warriors would not have 4 rings without him And how fast Warriors Fans switch is what makes they fanbase one of the worst," another fan said.

Steph Curry was "pissed" at Klay Thompson before Chase Center return

Steph Curry's emotions were fueled by anger at Klay Thompson before they locked horns as opponents for the first time on an NBA floor. Draymond Green revealed on his podcast that Thompson "ghosting" Curry a night before their matchup led to his animated reactions after Tuesday's clash.

Curry was supposed to give a speech on Thompson's return, but the idea was scrapped by mutual agreement between him and his former backcourt running partner.

While they were on call, Steph Curry checked on Klay Thompson about something else, but the Mavericks guard "ghosted" him. Curry and Thompson engaged in a back-and-forth throughout the contest, and the tempers at the time were seemingly high.

