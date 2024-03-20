NBA Twitter slaughters Anthony Edwards despite monumental effort for missing game-tying 3 at the buzzer

Anthony Edwards kept the Minnesota Timberwolves in contention until the final few seconds of their skirmish against defending champions Denver Nuggets at Target Center on Tuesday. However, he missed the all-crucial game-tying three-pointer as the hosts went down, 115-112.

This saw NBA fans overlook the fact that he made 30 points behind Nikola Jokic's game-high 35 points and focus on his missed shot that saw them take a loss and remain in third place in the West.

One of the fans called him the "least clutch" player:

Ant is the least clutch player of all time dead-a** lol

More responses followed through on X, formerly Twitter:

Edwards ended with 30 points, eight rebounds and as many assists. Jaden McDaniels contributed with 26 points and six rebounds while Mike Conley Jr. chipped in with 13 points for the T-Wolves. The absence of bigs Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert was felt as Minnesota was dominated by Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. in the paint.

The Nuggets rode on Jokic's 35 points and 16 rebounds. Porter Jr. had 26 points, while Jamal Muray and 18 points and 11 assists. The win sees them improve to 48-21 while the Timberwolves sit third with 47-22.

Magic Johnson heaps high praise on Anthony Edwards after his monster dunk over John Collins

Anthony Edwards' mammoth dunk over Utah Jazz big John Collins continues to make headlines. Recently, it was former LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson heaping massive praise on the guard calling him one of the best in-game dunkers after Dr. Julius Erving and Dominique Wilkins. Taking to X/Twitter, the former NBA champion said:

"Anthony Edwards is the greatest in-game dunker in the NBA today and one of the most exciting and electrifying players because of his athleticism! His dunk reminds me of the best in-game dunkers I played against - Dr. J, Michael Jordan, and Dominique Wilkins!"

Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA draft and since then has made a case for himself as the future of the league with his scintillating performances. This season, he averages 26.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

On the playoff front, Anthony Edwards and Minnesota have made the postseason in the last two editions with their first-round exit coming from the Nuggets last season. This time around, they sit in the top three and will hope for a deeper run.