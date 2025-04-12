NBA vet Eddie Johnson very unimpressed by LeBron James' shirtless warump

On Friday, LeBron James drew criticism from Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas for conducting his pregame shootaround, shirtless, several hours before the Lakers-Rockets game tipped off.

Ad

While James, who is in his 22nd year in the NBA, wasn't participating in the pregame shootaround that fans can attend before tip-off, but rather an individual pregame shootaround several hours before tip-off, Thomas wasn't impressed. From the sounds of things, neither is NBA vet Eddie Johnson.

After Thomas criticized James for lack of professionalism during his pregame coverage on NBA TV, saying that the league should fine the four-time champ, former Sixth Man of the Year Johnson shared his thoughts on X, formerly Twitter.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Johnson followed that up with a second post, backing up Thomas' take that coaches should be required to wear suits on the sidelines. The NBA vet took things further, saying players shouldn't be allowed to wear headphones either.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Based on the response from fans in the comments, and the backlash Thomas has faced since his comment on Friday, it seems like fans vehemently disagree with the two NBA veterans.

Isiah Thomas' past allegations have come back to haunt him in the wake of comments about LeBron James' lack of professionalism

During Friday's NBA TV segment, Isiah Thomas criticized LeBron James for what he believed to be a lack of professionalism. The Detroit Pistons legend compared the situation to one fans would see at the YMCA.

Ad

Additionally, as previously mentioned, Thomas pointed to the situation as a reflection of the state of the NBA as a whole, lambasting the league for lack of professionalism while pointing out that coaches no longer have to wear suits.

His comments didn't sit well with many fans, who quickly jumped to defend James. At the same time, others questioned why Thomas felt comfortable being the voice of professionalism when in the past, he had been accused of sexual harassment during his time as the coach of the New York Knicks.

Ad

In 2007, a jury ruled that Thomas had sexually harassed a former team executive and that the Madison Square Garden ownership group wrongfully terminated her for complaining about Thomas' unwanted sexual advances.

As a result, the woman, Anucha Browne Sanders, was awarded $11.6 million in damages. The New York Times reported that $6 million of the settlement was due to a hostile work environment created by Thomas.

In the wake of his comments about James, fans have used the situation against Thomas, however, so far, he has yet to respond.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More