NBA warns players against 'transnational South American Theft Groups' following break-ins of Bobby Portis and Patrick Mahomes: Reports

After a string of high-profile robberies, the NBA has followed suit with the NFL by spreading awareness to their players. As numerous athletes have been impacted already, the league is urging guys to take extra precautions when it comes to securing their homes and valuables.

In a memo sent out by the league, the FBI was cited as saying that this string of burglaries could be part of a large crime ring. It was also brought up that these "transnational South American Theft Groups" are far from petty thieves. They're organized and detailed when it comes to the measures they take when targeting homes.

"In a memo the NBA sent to team officials," ESPN stated. "A copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, the league said the FBI has connected some burglaries to 'transnational South American Theft Groups' that are 'reportedly well-organized, sophisticated rings that incorporate advanced techniques and technologies, including pre-surveillance, drones, and signal jamming devices.'"

Members of both the NBA and NFL have been hit in a recent string of home burglaries. Among those affected by this include Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Multiple NBA players have been targeted in recent string of home robberies

As mentioned above, longtime NBA forward Bobby Portis has been among those affected by these robberies. Three weeks ago, thieves hit his home and took an assortment of valuables.

Portis ended up posting a video on Instagram to talk about what he's been through. He also stated he's willing to give out a $40,000 reward to anyone who can give him information into who targeted his home.

Another NBA player who has been a victim in recent months is Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley. His home was reportedly vandalized back in September when he was a guest of honor at a Minnesota Vikings game.

Reports suggest that Conley's home wasn't targeted just because of him and his profession. Instead, it is believed to be tied to a string of robberies that happened in the area over a short period of time.

Based on this recent trend, both pro sports leagues are doing what they can to try and help their players. As high-profile athletes who spend a lot of time traveling, they can be seen as easy targets for crimes like this. That is why the leagues are aggressively spreading the word to try and prevent more homes from being hit.

