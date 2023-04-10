NBA Western Conference playoff picture: How have things fared after the final day of the regular season?

The crowded Western Conference bracket is officially set after the final day of the regular season. While it has been clear which ten teams would qualify for the postseason and the play-in tournament, the seeding was up in the air entering Sunday. The first four seeds and the 10th seed had already been clinched going into the season's final day, however, seeds five through nine were all up for grabs.

Western Conference playoff picture: Fifth seed

The LA Clippers were able to lock up the fifth seed in the conference with a 119-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns, who were without most of their players. The two teams will now face off in a first-round matchup. While the Clippers would have liked to avoid the Suns in the first round, they had no choice but to win as they did not want to risk slipping into the play-in.

Western Conference playoff picture: Sixth seed

The Golden State Warriors are the Western Conference's sixth seed. The Warriors were able to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 157-101. Their 56-point victory is the 15th largest margin of victory in NBA history. The Trail Blazers were also without most of their players. Golden State will face Sacramento in the first round of the postseason.

Western Conference playoff picture: Seventh seed

The LA Lakers were yet another team facing an opponent with nothing to play for that were resting their key players. They took care of business, defeating the Utah Jazz 128-117 to lock up the seventh seed in the conference's regular-season standings. The Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in the play-in tournament with an opportunity to clinch the seventh seed in the postseason. A victory would guarantee them a matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Western Conference playoff picture: Eighth seed

As mentioned above, the Minnesota Timberwolves are the eighth seed. They were one of two teams in the playoff mix facing an opponent who had something to play for. Minnesota was able to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 113-108 to guarantee itself two opportunities to clinch the eighth seed in the postseason. If they are unable to defeat the Lakers on the road, they will face the winner of the nine-ten matchup at home. They will face the Denver Nuggets if they are able to remain in the eighth seed.

Western Conference playoff picture: Ninth seed

The New Orleans Pelicans squandered an opportunity to lock up the eighth seed as they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 113-108. The Pelicans will now host the OKC Thunder in a win or go home matchup. They will need two wins to advance to the postseason. If New Orleans gets past OKC, it will face the loser of the seven-eight matchup on the road on Friday.

