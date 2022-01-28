NCAA News: College basketball experts pick mid-season player of the year and freshman of the year as Johnny Davis and Jabari Smith

Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis and Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith Jr. have been two of the biggest names in college basketball this season. Both have been dazzling and have found themselves in the mix to become top-five selections in the 2022 NBA draft.

Although both came from different situations to find their rapid success, the talents have created buzz. In a recent survey from The Athletic, a panel of 12 college basketball experts gave their choices on a number of awards, including player of the year and top freshman. Davis and Smith led their respective columns.

Johnny Davis and Jabari Smith Jr. continue to impress

Auburn freshman Jabari Smith Jr. has been a popular name in college basketball.

Smith has the Auburn Tigers firing on all cylinders, as the team is ranked No. 1 in the nation. Davis has carried the 11th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers to an impressive 15-3 record. Both have become hot names to monitor for the NBA draft as well, which requires asking the question of what type of player they are.

Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn

The Auburn Tigers forward was highlighted in "The Athletic's" poll as the runaway favorite to win Freshman of the Year. It's been well deserved as Jabari Smith Jr. has hit the ground running. Coming into the season, the forward was ranked sixth overall in the ESPN high school basketball rankings.

The idea was that the lengthy forward could become a potential offensive asset with his ability to stretch the floor.

Smith has done that and more as he's become a dangerous weapon on both sides of the ball with remarkable versatility. Listed at 6-foot-10, 220 pounds, Smith has the quickness and mobility to move around the floor like an NBA wing. He's been a dangerous force with the ball in his hands, as he has shown the ability to hit shots from various spots.

What's been most promising about Smith is the impact he's had defensively as well.

So far, the freshman is averaging 15.2 points, 6.5 reobunds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 43.8%, including 40.4% from downtown.

He's quickly becoming a candidate to hear his name called first in the NBA draft.

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

After averaging just 7.0 ppg last year for the Wisconsin Badgers, the hope was that sophomore guard Johnny Davis could become a potential first-round selection in the upcoming NBA draft.

The 6-foot-5 guard has exploded in college basketball and is becoming a favorite to hear his name called in the top five of the draft. Davis was named the favorite to win college basketball's player of the year in The Athletic's poll.

The versatile guard has become one of the most dynamic weapons in college hoops. A shifty guard with the ability to do a lot of damage around the midrange, Davis has NBA teams drooling about his upside. The sophomore is averaging 22.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 43.8%, including 36.5% from downtown.

