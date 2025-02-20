"NCAA y'all got the game f**ked up": Kobe Bryant's ex-teammate Matt Barnes erupts over $45,000,000 coach's shocking recruiting stance

Matt Barnes is a big fan of college basketball. Kobe Bryant’s former teammate, now one of the most highly sought-after podcasters, keeps up to date on the college hoop scene. Barnes' twin sons play high school basketball, so his interest in the next level for them is unsurprising.

Ad

St. John’s Red Storm coach Rick Pitino talked about his recruiting stance. Pitino, worth $45 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, asserted that he wouldn't look at high school prospects to retool the Johnnies next season.

Matt Barnes went on Instagram to react to the comments made by Pitino:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“This rubs me the wrong way. To hear a college head coach say ‘his team is NOT recruiting any high school kids this year” is crazy!!

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Isn’t that what college is for? Kids transitioning outa high school into college???

“@ncaa y’all got the game fu**ed up!!!

Ad

Per the NCAA transfer rules, graduates who entered the transfer portal can move on to another school “where they have immediate eligibility to play.” The rules also mean that transferees don’t have to sit out a game once the transfer is complete.

Rick Pitino and many college programs have taken advantage of the rule. Two of Pitino’s starters, Deivon Smith and Kadary Richmond, played four years of basketball before joining the Red Storm. Both will leave next season along with Aaron Scott, who transferred from North Texas. Pitino emphasized that he couldn't replace the trio with “high school kids.”

Ad

Matt Barnes didn't hold back about older players extending their collegiate careers:

“All you 24 25 & 26 yr old grown a** men go get a real fu**n job, & let the kids coming outa high school get a chance to play college sports.

“Y’all had your chance smfh”

Matt Barnes and former Golden State Warriors teammate Baron Davis played in the 2025 Celebrity Game during NBA All-Star festivities

With the Golden State Warriors hosting the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, the festivities featured plenty of Dubs history. The legendary trio of Chris Mullin, Tim Hardaway and Mitch Richmond were asked to handle a team in the Rising Stars mini-tournament. Matt Barnes and former teammate Baron Davis also got their share of the limelight.

Ad

Barnes and BD were named to play in the 2025 Ruffles Celebrity Game. BD suited up for Team Bonds under San Francisco Giants great Barry Bonds. Team Rice, handled by another San Francisco icon, Jerry Rice, had Kobe Bryant's former teammate on the roster.

Expand Tweet

The two hardly played but had fun when they were on the court. Eventually, Team Bonds took down Team Rice 66-55 to win the celebrity game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback