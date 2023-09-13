"Nearest restroom" - NBA fans mercilessly roast Paul Pierce by bringing up wheelchair incident as response to his tweet

Paul Pierce retired from the NBA on July 17, 2017, and has been active on social media talking about the game. In his most recent post on the social media platform X(formerly Twitter), he played the fill-in-the-blanks game with his followers and got roasted instead.

"Where the ________ at. fill in the blank. Oh Lord, go," posted Pierce.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the post gaining traction, basketball fans began to troll Pierce and even recalled the time he had to ask for a wheelchair dating back to Game 1 of the Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA Finals matchup back in 2008.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans continue to troll Pierce and one even went to the time he got kicked out of ESPN because of a controversial livestream involving strippers.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With only one championship ring to boast, one fan even played the game fairly but took a shot on Pierce for teaming up with Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen.

Expand Tweet

Not so long ago, Paul Pierce also boasted that he had a better NBA career than Dwyane Wade, and that stirred up a lot of hate in the basketball community. One fan reminded him that in this Twitter game, he is playing.

Expand Tweet

Paul Pierce asserts his wheelchair game was not fake

15 years after Paul Pierce of the Boston Celtics was wheelchaired out of Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, the game is still debated as to whether or not he faked the injury.

In a sit-down interview with Jaylen Brown, Pierce was asked what went on in that game, to which he stressed that it was not staged so he could go to the bathroom.

“I sprained my MCL. Don’t believe all them rumors that I had to go to the bathroom," said Pierce.

Game 1 was won by the Boston Celtics with Paul Pierce tallying 22 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal while Kevin Garnett led the team with 24 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.

The Boston Celtics won the series 4-2 and won the 2008 championship but Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers bounced back the next year by evening their NBA Finals rivalry in the 2000s as they defeated Orlando Magic 4-1.