“Neck down”: Stephen A. Smith makes preferences clear on who would he ‘start, bench, cut’ between Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry & Jennifer Aniston

Stephen A. Smith is primarily known for giving out basketball takes. That said, the longtime NBA analyst was recently asked to rank a trio of famous actresses in Hollywood.

While he's made a career as a TV host and reporter covering basketball, Stephen A. Smith has always wanted to do more. With this goal in mind, he started his own podcast to discuss a wide array of topics. Stephen A. lets fans send in questions on whatever they want, like ranking Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry and Jennifer Aniston.

When asked to "start, bench, cut" these three, the ESPN host did not hesitate. He picked J-Lo in the top spot, followed by Berry. Leaving Aniston as the odd woman out in this scenario.

"That's easy for me bro. Jennifer Lopez starts. Because I'm thinking from the neck down, not just the neck up. You asked I told you," Smith said.

Stephen A. Smith responds to Allen Iverson' bold Kobe Bryant take

After giving his ranking on these actresses, Stephen A. Smith got back to talking about basketball. He decided to give his thoughts on a bold remark Allen Iverson made in regards to Kobe Bryant.

At their peaks, Iverson and Bryant were two of the top players in the league. They battled it out on the game's biggest stage, with the LA Lakers taking down the Philadelphia 76ers in five games.

Having battled with him for years, Iverson feels that Bryant is the second greatest player ever. Stephen A. decided to chime in and set the record straight. While he respects Bryant as an all-time great, he doesn't feel he's the best player at his position or the greatest Laker ever.

"Kobe was No. 2 to MJ as a two guard, and he might be No. 2 as a Laker to Erving 'Magic' Johnson," Smith said.

As far as his all-time ranks go, Stephen A. believes Bryant is one of the ten greatest players ever. That said, he doesn't feel he belongs ahead of names like LeBron James or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Bryant had a legendary career, but it's hard to disagree with what Stephen A. said. He is not the best shooting guard ever, as that title belongs to Michael Jordan. Also, many will argue that Magic Johnson is the greatest Lakers player ever. Given these factors, it's tough to put Bryant No. 2 all-time.

During his 20 years in the league, Bryant was an 18-time All-Star, five-time champion, two-time Finals MVP and one-time MVP.