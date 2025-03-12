"Need ALL Hali haters to officially shut up"- Fans erupt after Tyrese Haliburton gets fouled and hits a 3-point shot in miraculous game-winning play

Tyrese Haliburton made a ridiculous 4-point play on Tuesday to give the Indiana Pacers a hard-fought 115-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. NBA fans erupted online after the Pacers star made a 3-point shot despite getting fouled by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Ad

With the Pacers down 114-111, coach Rick Carlisle turned to his star point guard for a miracle. Carlisle drew up a play to give the ball to Haliburton in the corner, hoping that he'd be open for a 3-point shot to tie the game. He got open, but Antetokounmpo closed out on him.

However, "The Greek Freak" got too close and clipped Haliburton's legs under him resulting in a foul called. Haliburton already took the shot and it went in nothing but net to tie the game at 114 with three seconds remaining. He knocked down the bonus free throw for the lead as Antetokounmpo missed his game-winning attempt on the other end.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video of the 4-point play:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

NBA fans online erupted in celebration following Tyrese Haliburton's game-winning shot. It's probably a great feeling for Haliburton, especially with how his season started. He finished the game with 14 points, three rebounds, 10 assists and two steals.

Here are some of the fan reactions to Haliburton's ridiculous play:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I need ALL Hali haters to officially shut up. 0-3 against bad teams without him and then this!! He is an ALL-NBA player," fan tweeted.

"The man is an absolute magician!" one fan commented.

"Haliburton just delivered a masterpiece! A four-point play to close it out? That’s some next-level clutch gene," another fan remarked.

Ad

The Indiana Pacers fanbase finally has an iconic 4-point play of their own more than two decades after Larry Johnson of the New York Knicks beat them with one in Game 3 of the 1999 Eastern Conference Finals.

"When was the last time a team lost in this way?" a fan asked.

"One of the clutchest awkward shots I've ever seen," one fan claimed.

"Some would say Larry Johnson-esque amiright?" another fan wrote.

Ad

With this Pacers win, they have an identical record of 36-28 with the Bucks. However, Milwaukee still owns the tiebreaker for now since they are ahead 2-1 in the season. They meet one more time on March 15 at the Fiserv Forum.

Tyrese Haliburton comments on his game-winning play

Tyrese Haliburton comments on his game-winning play after the game. (Photo: IMAGN)

In his postgame interview with TNT, Tyrese Haliburton reacted to his 4-point play to give the Indiana Pacers the win. Haliburton was elated with his shot before pointing out how he redeemed himself after bad plays and missing easy shots the entire night.

Ad

"It feels good," Haliburton said. "We struggled to make shots all night, I missed some big ones down the stretch, made some boneheaded plays. It's only right that that one falls."

Expand Tweet

Haliburton was also happy that Pacers legend Reggie Miller was calling the game in the broadcast booth. Miller made a ton of clutch shots on his way to being the greatest player in franchise history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback