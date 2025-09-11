  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • "Need Ant batting cleanup for the Twins" - NBA fans react as Anthony Edwards shows off baseball chops with huge dinger

"Need Ant batting cleanup for the Twins" - NBA fans react as Anthony Edwards shows off baseball chops with huge dinger

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Sep 11, 2025 14:40 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
Anthony Edwards is an incredible athlete - Source: Imagn

Back in 2020, Anthony Edwards went viral for a hilarious interview. He said that he was always the best player and athlete on the field, regardless of the sport, doubling down on his ability to dominate.

Ad

Now, a clip has shown that he might've been right. He was spotted hitting an absolute moonshot on an Instagram Live session, and the fans went completely nuts on social media.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Others recalled his hilarious interview, and they agreed that he could, in fact, do anything well in sports:

Ad
Ad
Ad

Edwards was also reportedly quite good at football and even dreamed of playing in the NFL. Athletic traits often translate to other sports, so it's hard to argue he could've had a shot at that if he had chosen football over hoops.

Fortunately for the Minnesota Timberwolves, he chose the hardwood over the gridiron.

Anthony Edwards vowed to take a big step this summer

Edwards has become one of the faces of the NBA and the undisputed leader of the Timberwolves. However, he knows he still needs to add another layer to his game to take the team to the ultimate stage.

Ad

He has looked exhausted down the stretch in consecutive playoff trips now. That's why he vowed to put in the work in the summer and get back in better shape than ever:

"I'm going to work my butt off this summer," Edwards said after his team's season-ending loss to the OKC Thunder. "Nobody's going to work harder than me this summer. I'll tell you that much."
Ad

Still, Edwards wasn't crying over the spilled milk. If anything, he knows his journey as a professional athlete is just getting started, and while it was disappointing that they couldn't get the job done, he believes it's just a matter of time before they get over the hump:

"I don't know why people would think it would hurt. It's exciting for me. I'm 23. I get to do it a whole bunch of times," Edwards added. "We tried last year, we couldn't get it. We tried again this year. We'll try again next year. But hurt is a terrible word to use. I'm good."

The Timberwolves have been a force in the Western Conference in consecutive years now. And if Edwards honors his word and puts in the work this summer, the rest of the league could be in a lot of trouble.

About the author
Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova

Twitter icon

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ernesto Cova
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications