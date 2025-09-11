Back in 2020, Anthony Edwards went viral for a hilarious interview. He said that he was always the best player and athlete on the field, regardless of the sport, doubling down on his ability to dominate.Now, a clip has shown that he might've been right. He was spotted hitting an absolute moonshot on an Instagram Live session, and the fans went completely nuts on social media.Here are some of the best reactions:BaitGod @keeptrolling5LINK@twolfenjoyer I need ant batting cleanup for the twins by tomorrownathansgamingworld @nathansGworldLINK@twolfenjoyer Bro should play for the twins in the offseasonbelty @Daniel24379589LINK@twolfenjoyer Son might be mjs off springOthers recalled his hilarious interview, and they agreed that he could, in fact, do anything well in sports:PureBrutality @iPureBrutalityLINK@twolfenjoyer He did say he could play whatever sport in a interview in his rookie years. Belee datCBFW🇭🇹 @zoedropped81LINK@twolfenjoyer I knew he wasn't lying about being good at everything 😂💯dizzyG @DizzyySaintLINK@twolfenjoyer Tears he actually good at everythingEdwards was also reportedly quite good at football and even dreamed of playing in the NFL. Athletic traits often translate to other sports, so it's hard to argue he could've had a shot at that if he had chosen football over hoops.Fortunately for the Minnesota Timberwolves, he chose the hardwood over the gridiron.Anthony Edwards vowed to take a big step this summerEdwards has become one of the faces of the NBA and the undisputed leader of the Timberwolves. However, he knows he still needs to add another layer to his game to take the team to the ultimate stage.He has looked exhausted down the stretch in consecutive playoff trips now. That's why he vowed to put in the work in the summer and get back in better shape than ever:&quot;I'm going to work my butt off this summer,&quot; Edwards said after his team's season-ending loss to the OKC Thunder. &quot;Nobody's going to work harder than me this summer. I'll tell you that much.&quot;Still, Edwards wasn't crying over the spilled milk. If anything, he knows his journey as a professional athlete is just getting started, and while it was disappointing that they couldn't get the job done, he believes it's just a matter of time before they get over the hump:&quot;I don't know why people would think it would hurt. It's exciting for me. I'm 23. I get to do it a whole bunch of times,&quot; Edwards added. &quot;We tried last year, we couldn't get it. We tried again this year. We'll try again next year. But hurt is a terrible word to use. I'm good.&quot;The Timberwolves have been a force in the Western Conference in consecutive years now. And if Edwards honors his word and puts in the work this summer, the rest of the league could be in a lot of trouble.