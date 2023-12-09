"Need him to be first": Dwight Howard wants Dennis Rodman as marquee guest to kick off podcast

Dwight Howard, a few hours ago, announced on Twitter/X that he will be hosting a new podcast. He will be doing the gig on YouTube under the name “D12 Above The Rim.” The former Orlando Magic star has already garnered a massive interest following the announcement. More than 2 million fans viewed his claim that his podcast is going to be “crazy” due to the “crazy stories” that he’s got.

Fans on social media are already trying to speculate what he meant by craziness. Many have been wondering if “D12” already has a list of guests that he is planning to bring on his show. To involve the fans even more, he’s asking people for possible guests who he will share stories with.

There is one name, though, that Dwight Howard would like to have more than anyone else:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Someone tell Denis Rodman I need him to be the first guest on my podcast”

Expand Tweet

Every basketball fan and even those who don’t play the game knows who Dennis Rodman is. “The Worm” is legendary for his basketball exploits and just about as notorious off the court. He won two championships with the Detroit Pistons and was part of the team’s “Bad Boys” era.

The seven-time rebounding champ later joined the Chicago Bulls to help Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen to three titles. He was a colorful character on the basketball court. His ability to get in the head of opponents was just as important as his rebounding and defense. No one arguably sported tattoos and colored hair with abandon.

Expand Tweet

Dennis Rodman was also controversial long before Dwight Howard received the same kind of limelight. While “D12” tries to steer away from such attention, “The Worm” courts it. Having Rodman as his first guest on the podcast will be a big hit. Many on social media can’t wait for that episode to drop.

Dwight Howard isn’t retiring from basketball yet

After spending one season in Taiwan, Dwight Howard worked out with a few teams in the NBA for a possible return. He was linked with the Golden State Warriors but couldn’t get a spot on the team.

BasketNews reported on where Howard is taking his talents to:

“NBA veteran Dwight Howard, an eight-time All-Star and NBA champion, is considering continuing his career in Europe. … The 37-year-old center is exploring the European market as a potential route to return to the NBA.

“ProBasket Consulting and Brightside Sports, responsible for managing Howard's affairs in Europe, are actively presenting Howard to European teams, including EuroLeague and EuroCup clubs.”

Expand Tweet

In 20 games for the Taoyuan Leopards, he averaged 23.2 points, 16.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks. He may still have something left in the tank, which is why he’s sending feelers to interested European teams.