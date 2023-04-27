Jimmy Butler stunned the Milwaukee Bucks with a game-tying tip-in to send Game 5 into overtime. Butler added his 39th and 40th points of the game with that play. The five-time All-Star has been the difference-maker all series and has now put the No. 8 seeded Heat in position to close the No. 1 seeded Bucks in five games after a nearly lost game.

The Heat had 2.1 seconds left to tie the game. Gabe Vincent inbounded the ball to Butler, who was lurking in the paint with Jrue Holiday and Pat Connaughton in his face. Butler somehow got his hand on the ball and tipped it in.

NBA fans went berserk after another clutch moment from Butler in this series. One fan wrote:

"Need this guy’s DNA studied"

More reactions followed:

scary hours 🐍 @luvisharden @TheHoopCentral The league is trying their best to save gianass’ legacy and yet jimmy is still owning that fraud @TheHoopCentral The league is trying their best to save gianass’ legacy and yet jimmy is still owning that fraud 😭

Hostess, Waiter, Bartender and Chef… anyway you want it… this dude serves it up. @TheHoopCentral This dude is literally the whole package.Hostess, Waiter, Bartender and Chef… anyway you want it… this dude serves it up. @TheHoopCentral This dude is literally the whole package. Hostess, Waiter, Bartender and Chef… anyway you want it… this dude serves it up.

Jimmy Butler leads Miami Heat to one of the biggest upset wins ever

The Miami Heat have officially become the fifth eighth seed in NBA history to advance to the second round. The Heat recorded another comeback win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 to seal a 4-1 series win.

After dropping a career-high 56-point effort in Game 4 in Miami, Jimmy Butler followed that up with a 42-point effort in a closeout Game 5 win in Milwaukee on Wednesday. Butler shot 51.5% and had eight rebounds, four assists and two steals as well.

The Heat were down 16 entering the fourth quarter. Butler, however, turned it up in the clutch as Miami outscored the s best season's leading record holders 32-16 in the final frame. Butler and Co. were in a similar situation last game. They were down 11 entering the final period but outscored the Bucks 41-25 to seal a 119-114 win.

Butler scored 21 points in the fourth quarter of that contest. On Wednesday, the Heat's MVP had 12 points in the last five minutes of the game, including the game-tying tip-in with 0.5 seconds left. Butler added two points in OT. Miami held onto win the game, despite Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo, and Kyle Lowry all fouling out late in the fourth quarter or overtime.

Jimmy Butler has cemented his spot as one of the all-time great playoff performers. The Miami Heat weren't given a chance against the Milwaukee Bucks after they entered the playoffs as the eighth seed, going 1-1 in the play-in tournament.

The Bucks were the favorites to win it all entering the postseason, but Butler single-handedly dismantled the 2021 champions with back-to-back all-time performances.

