"Need a high-level big man" - Magic fans react to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner averaging 55 points a game in Celtics exit

On Monday, the Orlando Magic crashed out of the NBA playoffs to the Boston Celtics after their 120-89 defeat at the TD Garden on Tuesday. The Magic duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner averaged 55 points per game during the first-round series.

After their team's playoff exit in Massachusetts, Magic fans on Reddit discussed their star pair's incredible season. A handle shared their playoff stats while discussing what the franchise could do better in the upcoming season.

The thread saw more fans join the discussion, as one Magic fan in particular expressed their desire for the franchise to acquire a big.

"We need a high level big man. I don't have a lot of faith in WCJ or Goga to be good/competent starting 5s. Mo Wagner when he gets back is a 6MOTY type player. Honestly, a valiant effort from both our stars, but the glaring issues with our team were highlighted so brightly on the playoff stage. We lack shooters and playmakers so much outside of these two," the comment read.

Orlando Magic fans continued to put forth their opinions on Wagner and Banchero as they discussed their exit against the Celtics.

"They need help. Banchero and Wagner were the only two doing everything they could in this series," wrote one fan.

"Magic badly needs spacing. They should pursue some elite shooters and shot creators this off-season. Their spacing is f*cking atrocious but props to Banchero for still thriving," wrote another.

"Anfernee Simons, Coby White, Collin Sexton, Jordan Poole should be on the Magic radar. Trading KCP, Jett, and Picks for any of them," expressed a third.

Fans from other franchises gave their take on the subject, too, with a few of them suggesting names of players that would fit the Magic system:

"Return of Vuc? He certainly gives you a boost offensively and some spacing. Will be on a cheap expiring," suggested a fan.

"They need a lot of help. Paolo and Franz also do need to fix their shots, at least on spot-ups, so that it's easier for them to play together without getting in each other's way. Ty Jerome would be a cool pickup, he's been lights out," another fan wrote.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner averaged 29.4 and 25.8 points, respectively. However, the duo didn't receive enough help from their teammates as they crashed out of the playoffs in the first round.

Orlando Magic struggles against the Boston Celtics as they exit the playoffs in horrendous fashion

The Orlando Magic's playoff journey came to an end against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. Jayson Tatum's 35 points and a resounding defensive display were enough to send the Celtics through as they defeated the Magic by a score of 120-89.

This was one of the biggest playoff defeats for the Florida franchise, which was unable to stop the barrage of Boston attacks in the second half.

Having started the game strong, the Magic took the lead in the first quarter and were up by two points at the break. However, a strong second-half performance on both ends of the court was enough for the Celtics, who will not face the New York Knicks or the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More

