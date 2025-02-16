"Need JJ to just tell him he’s Jamal Crawford": Lakers fans up in arms as LeBron James' $4,628,946 teammate dazzles in 1-v-1 battle

Social media buzzed on Saturday after a video showcasing Cam Reddish’s elite 1-on-1 skills surfaced online. The Lakers swingman, currently on a two-year, $4,628,946 contract with the Purple and Gold, displayed his offensive prowess during a practice session against both former and current teammates.

Ad

In the clip, the former Portland Trail Blazers guard/forward effortlessly scored while being defended by former teammates D’Angelo Russell and Max Christie, as well as taking on Gabe Vincent and Christian Koloko.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lakers fans quickly reacted to the footage, sharing their thoughts on Reddish’s potential. Many believed that if given consistent playing time and utilized effectively, the two-way player could develop into a valuable asset for the team.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Bruh was the best AAU player ever & toughest to guard according to hella nba players including Ant. I dont get why he cant be a scoring threat and play D a legit 2 way guard/forward. Being 6’8” is crazy too. He just has to be unlocked. Imagine him hooping on say the Wizards? Lol he’d average 25 pts a night," a fan commented.

Ad

"This is a 1v1 battle & Cam’s a free flowing player. The team sports are complicated & coaches don’t believe in him enough to trust him as a number 1 option to play his game," commented another fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Ya really dont understand how good Cam really is lmao, he just never had a chance to mess up ina team and he never been the type of talent to just be a role player," a fan wrote.

He’s a pure hooper..he’s not a system player @ all..& none of his coaches allow him to play free.," wrote another fan.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"i think he would benefit from being able to have the ball in his hands more and the only way to earn that is in the g league and show that he can do it," a fan said.

"Might need JJ to just tell him he’s Jamal Crawford when he gets in the game, someone’s gotta unlock that confidence in the game he don’t even move this fast when he get in," said another fan.

Ad

Cam Reddish has returned to Lakers after getting traded

The Lakers had initially agreed to a trade with the Charlotte Hornets on deadline day to acquire center Mark Williams. In exchange, they planned to send Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and draft picks to Charlotte. However, the deal was later rescinded, leading to Reddish’s return to Los Angeles to rejoin LeBron James and the team.

Ad

So far this season, the former Duke standout has appeared in 31 games for the Lakers, averaging 3.3 points per game while shooting 43.0% from the field, including 28.9% from beyond the arc.

Reddish has struggled to find playing time, slipping down the Lakers' rotation. The addition of Dorian Finney-Smith and the return of Jarred Vanderbilt from injury have further limited his opportunities on the court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback