"Need to keep Rui", "In a heartbeat": Lakers fans debate on predicted trade proposal for Dejounte Murray

Rumors linking Dejounte Murray to the LA Lakers have been going on over the last two years. Before the trade deadline, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka reportedly inquired about Murray’s availability. Atlanta was rumored to have refused offers because they weren’t what they expected for the former All-Star.

The Lakers could be back this offseason with probably a better offer than what they put on the table a few months ago. One fan suggested Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino and two future first-round picks could be enough to get Murray.

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, reacted quickly to that hypothetical deal:

“Need to keep Rui. Find someone else instead to give”

Another fan did not hesitate to go ahead with the scenario:

“In a heartbeat”

A second fan was in the same vein:

“if that’s the trade u do not let atlanta hang up the phone Lmaoo”

A third Laker die-hard is still torn with Hachimura’s potential inclusion in a trade for Dejounte Murray:

“i hate giving up rui but i gotta admit this is pretty nice”

Giving up Rui Hachimura may be the favorable option for the LA Lakers to acquire Dejounte Murray. The other option, which is likely what the Hawks want, is to ship Austin Reaves to Atlanta. If Lakers fans don’t want to give up the Japanese forward, imagine their sentiments about moving the ultra-popular guard.

Dejounte Murray might be the better option over Trae Young for the Lakers

Besides Dejounte Murray, the other name that has been consistently linked to the Lakers is Trae Young, Murray’s backcourt partner in Atlanta. The argument to get “Ice Trae” is quite obvious. Young is easily one of the best scorers and passers in the NBA despite his diminutive size.

The three-time All-Star is also a pick-and-roll maestro who will make life easier for Anthony Davis. Only a handful of players are better than Young when it comes to giving his big man opportunities to score near the rim.

Dejounte Murray isn’t the shooter and pick-and-roll artist that Trae Young is but he is a significantly better defender. In the Lakers’ back-to-back playoff exits, the Denver Nuggets relentlessly attacked D’Angelo Russell. Young will be put under the same stress if LA makes the playoffs. That strategy will backfire with Murray at point guard.

Murray is a former steals champ who is a nuisance in the passing lanes. He has the length and the instincts to cause problems on teams defensively. On offense, he is more than a decent playmaker who is a career 34.5% shooter from deep.

Trae Young will cost the LA Lakers more and his fit around another dominant ball handler is questionable. Dejounte Murray is the much better option for them. Giving up Rui Hachimura shouldn’t be an issue.