“Need to have that mid-level ready”: Lakers fans demand Klay Thompson move in free agency after Warriors bench veteran star

The Golden State Warriors have made another lineup change at the expense of benching veteran star Klay Thompson. It's the first time Thompson will come off the bench since his rookie year in 2012. Thompson's recent struggles seem to be the primary reason, while his brain fade moment from Wednesday's 130-125 loss to the LA Clippers could have been the breaking point for Steve Kerr and his staff.

Thompson committed a foul on Russell Westbrook with 39 seconds left. The Warriors didn't have to foul as they were only down three points. As the Warriors walked back on defense, Thompson even snubbed Steph Curry of a dap after his costly mistake.

Thompson's benching has sparked rumors of his possible departure after a decorated career with the Warriors, where he secured four titles and five All-Star appearances. He is in the final year of his contract and is an impending unrestricted free agent.

Klay Thompson could choose his landing spot this summer. While the Warriors remain his likely destination, LA Lakers fans can't help but demand the franchise to make a move for the LA native this summer.

"Klay Thompson (BENCHED TONIGHT) feels unappreciated, dishonored and disrespected," one Lakers fan tweeted. "He said he wants to be twilight Ray Allen. Lakers just need to have that mid-level ready, this will be about respect."

More reactions followed:

The Lakers have been linked to Thompson because of his father Mychal Thompson, who played for the Lakers during the 'Showtime Era.' Klay naturally grew up a Lakers fan, too.

Can LA Lakers realistically sign Klay Thompson in free agency?

Klay Thompson was expected to sign at least a $100 million contract this summer, similar to what Draymond Green re-signed with the Warriors for in 2023 free agency (four-year $100 million). Thompson wasn't earning the max because of his gradual decline after undergoing back-to-back season-ending injuries.

He dropped off defensively, while his consistency wasn't that solid on offense. The $100 million price tag was an ideal number for the Warriors because of the player's legacy with the franchise. However, other suitors were unlikely to match that offer. But with Thompson's underwhelming run this year, his asking price in free agency could significantly drop.

In 49 games, he's averaged 17.0 points and 3.5 rebounds on 42/37/92 splits. As a second option, these numbers don't seem encouraging. But if Thompson signs with another team where he doesn't have to carry the same role he does in Golden State, he could be a significant threat.

The LA Lakers are one team where he could thrive. It's a realistic landing spot because of Thompson's roots and the Lakers' ability to keep the mid-level exception handy in free agency. Coming in as a 37.0% 3-point specialist, Thompson could thrive next to shot creators like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.