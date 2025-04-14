"Need to rename the play-in to Golden State Invitational": Lakers fans roast Warriors after slipping to play-in

The Golden State Warriors desperately needed a win to guarantee a spot in the playoffs. Unfortunately, the 119-124 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday witnessed Stephen Curry and co. tumbling down to the 7th spot in the Western Conference standings, requiring to participate in the play-in tournament.

Ad

Fans of the Lakers began trolling the Warriors franchise for their third participation in the play-in tournament since the change in format was adopted in 2021.

“They need to rename the Play-In to the ‘Golden State Invitational’,” @LakeShowYo wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Jerry west the nba logo make curry the play in logo,” another Lakers fan account commented.

“And they (Warriors) cant even make it out of there,” @loynerlucas said.

"That would imply that the Warriors are actually winning there," a fan took a jab at the Warriors 0-3 record in the play-in tournament.

"the golden state cup," another fan mocked.

Ad

It’s quite ironic that Lakers fans are mocking the Warriors for slipping into the play-in spot. The Los Angeles Lakers themselves have taken part in the play-in tournament three times—tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the most appearances prior to the 2024-2025 season. Warriors supporters didn’t hesitate to remind their rivals of this fact.

“You guys have there an equal amount of times as us hello,” a user reminded Lakers fans.

Ad

“Bron played in it the same amount of times lil bro,” @_SuperBowlBound wrote.

“Isn’t this the first season where the Lakers aren’t in the play-in since they introduced it?” a user rhetorically asked.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Across both conferences, the Atlanta Hawks hold the record for most play-in appearances (4). Barring their iconic 2021 playoff run, Trae Young and co. have found themselves in the play-in every season since.

Stephen Curry hopes for the Warriors to defeat the Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors have struggled historically in the NBA Play-In Tournament, still searching for their first win in the format. They suffered back-to-back losses in 2021 and fell to the 10th-seeded Sacramento Kings in 2024, leaving them with a disappointing 0-3 play-in record.

Ad

Despite their forgettable record, Stephen Curry chooses to be optimistic about the Warriors’ chances of clinching the 7th seed and setting up a first-round series against the Rockets.

“There is a sense of urgency," Curry said. "There’s been one the last two months for us to even have a chance, so, our history of the play-in, you kind of just want to feel what it’s like to get through that and get into, hopefully, a series with Houston."

Ad

The Warriors will need to defeat the No.8 Memphis Grizzlies to clinch a playoff berth. Entering the matchup, Steve Kerr’s boys should be high on confidence having won the regular season series 3-1 against Ja Morant and co.

However, failure to win the matchup will lead to the Warriors participating in the final play-in game against the winner of the Sacramento Kings vs the Dallas Mavericks game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More