"Need to save his career again": Nikola Jokic hands brutal stray to $3,080,921 guard after Nuggets' return 

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic lived up to his &quot;Joker&quot; moniker during Monday's NBA media day. The three-time MVP handed a brutal stray to the returning Bruce Brown Jr., who signed a one-year $3,080,921 deal. Brown was a crucial piece in the Nuggets' 2023 championship run.However, Denver couldn't bring him back that summer after the Indiana Pacers offered him a mammoth two-year $45 million contract. The Nuggets didn't have his bird rights, leading to their split. Several rumors emerged between then and now about a reunion via trade. It ultimately materialized after Brown's $45 million contract finished this offseason following brief stints in Toronto and New Orleans.While addressing the new additions, Jokic mocked Brown during his interview, saying:&quot;Bruce (Brown) is back. We won with him. Need to save his career again.&quot;While Nikola Jokic said it as a joke, the Nuggets ironically helped Bruce Brown Jr. just as much as he helped them win a title. Brown had a turbulent first four seasons in the NBA with the Pistons and Nets. No one took a chance on him in 2022, but the Nuggets came knocking and offered him a apt role.That stint led to the most lucrative contract of his career. However, Brown failed to live up to expectations over the past two seasons, playing on multiple losing teams while dealing with injuries. Bruce Brown Jr. couldn't wait to rejoin Nikola Jokic and Nuggets amid Toronto and NOLA stintBruce Brown Jr. didn't hesitate to admit his desire for a Nuggets reunion after a turbulent two seasons away from the franchise where he won his first championship. Brown could have had multiple teams, but he told his agent he wanted to team up with Nikola Jokic and Co. again, even if it was for less money.&quot;I was like, 'I don't care how much, if I get somewhere more, I don't care, I'm just going to go back to Denver,'&quot; Brown told his agents.Brown admitted he was frustrated with the collective losing on rebuilding teams like the Raptors and Pelicans. Here's what he told Andscape:&quot;I ended up being traded to teams where they were rebuilding and not really in a position to win a championship. And if you know how I play, I like to win. I don’t like to lose.“So, as soon as I got to Toronto, I thought about coming back to Denver right away. Fast forward to getting traded to New Orleans. Another tough spot. A lot of injuries there. And the whole time I was in New Orleans, I was thinking about the Nuggets.”The Nuggets and Bruce Brown couldn't have asked for a better time to reunite. Denver has lacked bench depth, especially in the backcourt, over the last two years. Brown fills a need in that position and gives them reliability at the point of attack defensively.