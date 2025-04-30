"Needed him to be Magic Johnson": Doc Rivers credits Giannis Antetokounmpo for doing everything asked of him in Game 5

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers gave Giannis Antetokounmpo his flowers. The 2x NBA MVP ended what was the final game for the season with a brilliant 33-point triple-double as Tyrese Haliburton's clutch game-winner undid the Bucks to help the Indiana Pacers win 4-1.

Speaking to the reporters after the first-round exit, Rivers credited Antetokounmpo for his efforts, also calling him Magic Johnson for his impressive playmaking.

"Before the game I told him I needed him to be Magic Johnson in transition. He did that. He was facilitating. At halftime I said we need you to be Giannis and Magic. To me it's one of the best games I have seen him play."

Giannis Antetokounmpo ended with 33 points, 20 rebounds, and 13 assists to keep Milwaukee in the hunt. He also saw solid support with Gary Trent Jr. propping up 33 points, but the 'Greek Freak' will now have to wait another season after their third first-round exit in a row.

