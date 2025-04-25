"Needed the refs to win": NBA fans unimpressed by Knicks efforts to clinch drama-filled Game 3 vs Pistons

The New York Knicks won 118-116 on Thursday to go up 2-1 in their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Detroit Pistons. The Knicks bounced back after losing Game 2 at home on Monday. However, fans weren't impressed by the gutsy Game 3 win.

On Thursday, New York held a 93-83 lead heading into the final quarter. They were able to hold on for the win but were outscored by Detroit in the final quarter, 33-25.

The referees caught strays from unimpressed fans:

"Pistons should’ve won this game, but the Knicks needed the refs to win," one fan posted.

"Refs vs. Pistons," another fan tweeted.

"Refs saved Brunson again. HOLY BACKCOURT," a fan said.

Here are other fan reactions, with some saying the Knicks will not advance past the second round in this year's playoffs.

"Knicks struggled this much they not getting past round 2 even if they win the series," another fan said.

"All this to beat the Pistons by two. Boston sweeping the Knicks next round," a fan wrote.

Several fans mentioned a play down the stretch where they felt Jalen Brunson should've been called for a backcourt violation. The Knicks were leading 116-113 with 5.8 seconds on the clock.

As TNT's Reggie Miller noted on the broadcast, referee Zach Zarba, who is in his 21st NBA season, explained that the play is legal, saying, "they allowed his momentum to carry over into the backcourt."

The Knicks took the series lead behind KAT's 31 points

The New York Knicks won Game 3 at Detroit's hostile Little Caesars Arena. Pistons fans were ecstatic as the team made their first playoff appearance since 2019. On Monday, Detroit also snapped an NBA-record 15-game postseason skid. The franchise hasn't won since Game 4 of the 2008 Eastern Conference finals.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the way on Thursday with 31 points and eight rebounds. He shot 10-for-18, including going 4-for-8 from the 3-point line. Jalen Brunson, who won the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year award on Wednesday, scored 12 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter. He also contributed nine assists and seven rebounds on 9-for-20 shooting.

Towns and Brunson went a combined 18-for-20 from the free-throw line. The Knicks were 26-for-29, while the Pistons went 22-for-27.

OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges finished with 22 and 20 points, respectively. Josh Hart had just six points but contributed 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Game 4 will be on Sunday. The best-of-seven series will return to New York on Tuesday for Game 5.

