“Needs the $20 million to pay Brittany Renner child support”: Fans ruthlessly mock PJ Washington for reported free agency demands

Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington is catching heat from fans after he still hasn't signed a new contract. Recent reports have surfaced that he wants to earn roughly $20 million a year moving forward.

Expand Tweet

PJ Washington, 24, was the 12th overall pick in the 2019 draft by the Hornets. Over the years, he's managed to develop into a nice player for them. Washington had his best season to date in 2023, averaging 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Even though his game is continuing to grow, Washington doesn't have the numbers to demand a contract of this value. This had fans quick to chime in with thier thoughts on him asking for this much.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Should the Charlotte Hornets pay PJ Washington $20 million a season?

The Charlotte Hornets might not want to, but giving PJ Washington this kind of money might be their only option. With contracts cotinuing to grow, this is the going rate for a mid-tier rotation player like him.

This offseason, we saw countless rotation-level players cash in big. Some of the notables include Dillion Brooks with the Houston Rockets, Bruce Brown with the Indiana Pacers, and Josh Hart with the New York Knicks. All three of these players are set to make around $18-$22 million a year going forward.

Given the current state of the franchise, investing in a young player in their core might not be the worst move for the Hornets. Especially in Washington's case as he's managed to grow his game with each passing season.

At 24-years-old, there is still a chance Washington continues to develop his game. He is years away from his prime, which could result in $20 million being a team-friendly deal down the line.

In today's NBA, having versatile wing players is a must. The Hornets just drafted Brandon Miller second overall because of this. Pairing him and Washington gives Charlotte positional versatility moving forward. It also gives them a good amount of size as LaMelo Ball is a bigger point guard.

With the cap continuing to rise every year, the Hornets shouldn't be worried about a gamble like this. They have the room to do so, making it a move worth considering.

Even if things don't work out with Washington, they could always trade him later in the deal. We've seen on countless occasions that any NBA contract is moveable nowadays.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)