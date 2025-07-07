"Needs to get on the phone with Valanciunas" - Fans react to Nikola Jokic securing horse racing victory in offseason 

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is having a good time in the offseason back home in Serbia. Jokic was hyped after one of his beloved horses won a race, prompting fans to react online. However, one fan urged him to contact Jonas Valanciunas amid his reluctance to continue his NBA career.

It's a well-known fact that "The Joker" is passionate about horses, with some even insinuating that he loves them more than basketball. That could be true, especially after jumping up and down when one of his thoroughbreds won a race on Sunday morning in Sombor.

Here's a video of the win and Jokic's reaction courtesy of Arena TV on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It's not an offseason for Denver Nuggets fans without Nikola Jokic and his horses. NBA fans reacted to the video shared by people on social media. Some liked that Jokic was passionate about his hobby, like the way he is with basketball, while others urged him to pick up the phone and speak with Jonas Valanciunas.

Here are some of the best reactions.

Vittorio P @vittorio3002 LINK He needs to get on the phone with Valanciunas!

Mark Stephen Levy ✍️ @TheRealMarkLevy LINK He’s just one of us having a tailgate party

30mg🩸 @mltd30mg90 LINK Pure love for his horses. Jok rules

Mark Pannes @SandyMcFiddish LINK Joker cheering more earnestly for his pony at the home country no grandstands track than he did when winning an @NBA chip. His priorities ain't wrong. Legend.

JBoogz @JeremyBoogz LINK Jokic won his race today meanwhile Nuggets brass telling Jonas show up 😂😂

Herb Lawrence @Ecnerwal23 LINK Man is cheesing from ear to ear, never seen him this happy Excellent.

While Nikola Jokic is enjoying the offseason, the Denver Nuggets front office has been pretty busy. They traded Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson, who might be a better overall player. They saved money by doing that trade, allowing them to sign free agents Bruce Brown Jr. and Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Nuggets also traded Dario Saric to the Sacramento Kings for Jonas Valanciunas. It seemed like Denver won the offseason, retooling their roster's depth and giving Jokic a shot at an NBA championship next season.

However, they encountered a hiccup with Valanciunas, who wants to sign with Panathinaikos in Greece. The Lithuanian big man has one year left in his contract, and the Nuggets want him to honor it. He would be the perfect backup big man for Jokic, allowing him to rest and not worry about the team losing when he's on the bench.

It's not all wins for Nikola Jokic this offseason

It's not all wins for Nikola Jokic this offseason. (Photo: IMAGN)

Just like in life, there will be wins and losses. Nikola Jokic experienced the high of winning with his horse on Sunday, but it's different from what he felt last month. "The Joker" went viral for his reaction to his horse losing, looking more nervous than he is during high-pressure situations in the NBA.

The new NBA season is still a few months away, but it's unclear if Jokic will be suiting up for Serbia in the upcoming EuroBasket tournament from Aug. 27 to Sept. 14.

