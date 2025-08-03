"Needs to hang it up" - NBA fans react to former MVP Russell Westbrook's possible homecoming to OKC

Russell Westbrook has seen his career turn around from a franchise star at OKC to a journeyman wandering from team to team. Mr. Triple-Double was one of the most exciting players to watch during his prime; however, he has not been so effective for his teams as of late.Last season, Westbrook had a decent run with the Nuggets, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists. However, he will not be suiting up for the Mile-High City next season after declining the player option in his contract.There were rumors connecting Russell Westbrook to the OKC Thunder in free agency, but on Sunday, Sports Illustrated shut down those possibilities in a report. The fans swarmed social media with their opinions after the report.&quot;bro needs to hang it up,&quot; one fan said.&quot;He wouldn’t provide any benefit to that team (or any team tbh),&quot; another fan said.&quot;A Russell Westbrook retirement should be the goal here,&quot; one fan said.Another set of fans pondered the conditions Russ would need to agree to if he wants to be with the current champions.&quot;I love Russ but if he was on the team he would need to take a minimum contract and be ok with playing a maximum of 10 minutes per game. Likely less than that,&quot; one fan said.&quot;The only way I could see it happening is he returns on a Vet Minimum, and sits on the bench. Him and Ousmane Dieng could be best friends,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Love Russ, but i love OKC too. he wouldnt fit in well, however i wouldn't mind them bringing him to okc for a vet minimum and letting him just mentor and get occasional mins,&quot; one fan said.While the Thunder have denied a homecoming to their former star, Westbrook still has options ahead of him before the new season.The Sacramento Kings eye Russell Westbrook in free agencyThe Sacramento Kings have reportedly shown interest in Russell Westbrook's services after the nine-time All-Star denied his player option with the Nuggets. On Monday, ABC's Matt George revealed the Kings' interest in Mr. Triple-Double in an X post.The journalist reported that the Kings and Westbrook have both shown interest in the move since the beginning of free agency. He also revealed that Sacramento is looking to move Devin Carter or Malik Monk before bringing in Westbrook. The franchise's poor financial flexibility has played a part in influencing its decision to bring in Westbrook.