“Needs a little more of the Miami Heat villain" - NBA analyst on what LeBron James needs to do to lead Lakers to a championship

Jay Williams believes LeBron James needs to dig into his Miami Heat villain era to lead LA Lakers to a championship. James was on a different level during his stint with Miami. He carried those teams by himself on many occasions.

James has slightly changed that approach since moving to LA. With a talent like Anthony Davis alongside him, LeBron has openly accepted the role as a facilitator. In Game 1 of the Lakers' 2023 NBA playoffs series against the Grizzlies, James trusted the in-form Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves to take over in the clutch and seal a 128-112 win.

Game 2 was a different story. James had a team-high 28 points and led the team's charge in spurts. However, he was still not as imposing as one would generally expect him to be. The Lakers lost 103-93 after trailing by 20 points at one stage.

ESPN's Jay Williams believes James must take over games in the playoffs this year to win a championship, as the LA Lakers are inconsistent. Here's what he said on the KJM podcast:

"I don't think the Lakers can win a championship with LeBron being a silent assassin... In order for them to win one this year, LeBron needs a little bit more of the Miami Heat villain in him to go next level because this team is very inconsistent."

The LA Lakers have surrounded LeBron James with arguably the best roster after the 2023 trade deadline since signing him in 2018. James has underperformed in multiple games since then, but the Lakers have still managed to win because of their depth.

The playoffs are different, though. Every team needs their best player to consistently dominate games for 40+ minutes for a better shot at championship success. James is no stranger to carrying a team on his back.

Despite this being his 20th year, James has shown he can still dominate his opponents at a high level. If the Lakers look shaky moving forward, James could don the "Heat Villain" role if needed.

Dillon Brooks attempts to get into LeBron James' head following Grizzlies' Game 2 win

LeBron James remains a feared opponent in the playoffs due to his past success in the knockout stages. Nobody locks in like the "King" when the stakes are high. Rival players generally avoid trash-talking or playing mental games with the four-time champion, but Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks has had some bold things to say about LeBron.

Before the series started, Brooks insinuated that knocking out James in the first round would be a solid achievement for the young Grizzlies team. In Game 2, he engaged in a back-and-forth on the court with the Lakers superstar.

Brooks didn't stop there. When asked in the post-game interview if trash-talking LeBron was a wise idea, the Grizzlies forward said he didn't care as LeBron is now old and won't have his respect unless he drops a 40-piece.

Dillon Brooks also said that LeBron James would've been a more difficult player to guard during his Miami or Cleveland days than now. James hasn't responded to any of these comments. Looking at past instances, the four-time MVP has always answered his critics on the court.

It will be interesting to see if he takes an aggressive approach or sticks to playing it safe and involving his teammates more. Regardless of LeBron James' approach towards Game 3 at home in LA, he will hope the team comes out with the win. His composure has been one of his biggest strengths in the playoffs, and that will be key in tackling the likes of Dillon Brooks.

