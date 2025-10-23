"Needs to retire IMMEDIATELY": NBA Fans Can't Ignore Klay Thompson's Brick Fest in Season Opener

Klay Thompson is facing criticism after the Dallas Mavericks were handed a blowout 125–92 loss by the San Antonio Spurs in their 2025–2026 season opener. The night at the American Airlines Center was full of disappointments for the Mavs, but Thompson’s awful display stood out the most.Right from the start, he struggled to find his rhythm, missing several shots and even tossing up a few air balls. Eventually, he finished the game with only 10 points, going 4-for-13 from the field and 1-for-5 from beyond the arc.Fans quickly took to social media to express their frustration, mocking Thompson for his forgettable performance.“Klay Thompson needs to retire IMMEDIATELY,” @BrickCenter_ said.“Klay Thompson leave the game before the game leaves u,” @Knicksinfo48822 said.“Bricks are made out of Klay 🌠,” @clancystl wrote.“This is getting to pathetic,” @PeeDubb2 wrote.“Yeah its time to spend time with the family klay 😭,” @SportsWithJay0 said.“Klay Thompson is so washed. Mavs gonna have to figure that out,” @Terence24955803 said.The Mavericks still have a solid option waiting in Max Christie, who’s been showing promise off the bench. If Klay Thompson keeps struggling to find his form, Jason Kidd could explore the idea of giving Christie a shot in the starting lineup to shake things up, demoting Thompson to the bench.Jason Kidd explains Klay Thompson’s importance in Mavericks locker roomKlay Thompson isn’t just the oldest player on the Mavericks’ roster, he’s also the most accomplished, with four championships under his belt. Beyond what he brings to the table as a player, Jason Kidd shared that Thompson has also become an influential figure in the locker room, serving as a mentor to his younger teammates.With Kyrie Irving sidelined by injuries, Thompson has taken on an even bigger leadership role. Kidd praised the veteran for the way he’s stepped up during training camp and preseason.“His energy has been incredible this training camp and preseason,” Kidd said. “His voice, he’s standing up coaching, he’s coaching in film, he’s doing a lot of things that we didn’t see last year. His leadership is important because he understands what it takes to win…”Beginning the season with a 33-point loss would’ve shaken the camp’s confidence. Now, it will be on Thompson to keep everyone motivated and focused on moving forward.The Mavericks will hope to find their rhythm as they host the Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors in the coming contests.